What is a Tesla Supercharger?

The Tesla Supercharger might sound like a performance upgrade for one of its range of increasingly popular EVs, but it’s actually the name given to the brand’s public chargers. These rapid DC chargers are a huge part of Tesla’s appeal, forming part of a large network of rapid chargers that allow drivers to travel further and faster than almost any other EV.

Unlike other EV manufacturers Tesla has invested as heavily in the charging infrastructure as it has its cars, making the ownership proposition much more appealing for many, particularly those new to electric cars.Yet what are these Superchargers and how do they work? Readead our in-depth guide and all will be revealed.

What is the Supercharger network?

Perhaps more than its cars it’s Tesla’s Supercharger network that is the key to its incredible success over the last decade or so. While other automotive brands choose to simply build EVs and let others worry about the charging infrastructure, Tesla has taken a more joined-up, one-stop-shop approach by constructing its own network of chargers to service its customer’s cars.

Bosses knew that electric cars would struggle to catch on due to the inevitable ‘range anxiety’, that feeling of dread that you’re going to run out of charge on the road, so to ease people’s fears it started building numerous own-branded Supercharger sites with multiple chargers on major routes to allow people to top-up their car’s battery quickly and easily as well as undertake the sort of lengthy trips that until then were the preserve of ICE cars.

The first Superchargers appeared in the United States in 2012, when Tesla unveiled six sites across its native county of California. Since then the network has grown to more than 25,000 chargers globally, with nearly 20,000 in the US, 6000 in Europe and more than 600 in the UK. Each location has numerous chargers, which in Britain currently means anything between four and 12 units, each capable of charging two cars.

The popularity of the network has been further boosted by some venues having handy features such as free wi-fi, allowing drivers to stay connected and carry on with business when topping up cells. A few locations also have solar panels for lower emissions charging, complete with on-site batteries that store unused energy collected from the sun. Tesla plans to roll out more solar powered Superchargers over the coming years.

Currently, all Superchargers can only be used by Tesla vehicles, which for many owners of the cars is a huge part of their appeal. As one of the largest individual charging networks on the globe, it gives Tesla drivers almost unrivalled access to charging points, with more availability per car than any other network.

What is a Supercharger?