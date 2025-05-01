The Leapmotor C10 has been updated in China, gaining more range, extra power and an upgraded infotainment system.

Chief among the updates is a switch from 400V electricals to a more powerful 800V system.

Leapmotor has yet to confirm specifics, but this should bring a significant increase in the car’s maximum charging speed – currently capped at 84kW, behind the 100kW or greater offered by many rivals.

Meanwhile, it has uprated the rear-mounted electric motor from 215bhp to 295bhp, cutting its 0-62mph sprint time from 7.5sec to 5.9sec.

The reworked C10 also gets a new LFP battery pack with 5kWh more capacity (74.9kWh total), boosting its range from 329 miles to 376 on the Chinese CLTC test cycle.

Leapmotor has yet to publish figures for the new C10’s performance from Europe’s WLTP range test, but given that it currently stands at 261 miles, the new C10 is expected to nudge the 300-mile mark.

The range-extender EV powertrain of the C10 REEV is unchanged, according to Chinese media reports.

Both versions’ infotainment systems now run on a more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8295P processor and their arrays of ADAS sensors now include a lidar.

The C10's design remains the same as before, but the fully electric car can be had in a new purple paint colour.

Leapmotor has yet to announce when the revised C10 will land in British showrooms, but it comes as the Stellantis-backed brand positions itself for rapid global expansion.

Having already launched the C10, C10 REEV and T03 city car, it will soon follow that with the B10 crossover, a Volkswagen Golf-sized hatchback named the B05 and a Renault 4 rival named the A10.

That will be joined with an entry-level model – possibly priced below £20,000 – dubbed A05.