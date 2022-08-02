Lamborghini to show new Urus and Huracan variants in 2022

Lamborghini is poised to announce two new variants of the Urus SUV and a new version of the Huracán supercar in the wake of a record half-year.

Despite the challenge of semiconductor shortages and supply-chain issues exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, Lamborghini delivered 5090 cars – 4.9% more than in the first half of 2021.

The Urus was the brand’s strongest performer, accounting for 61% of all sales, while the Lamborghini Aventador and Huracán supercars made up the remaining 39%.

Huracán sales were bolstered by the launch of the Huracán Tecnica, a more extreme rear-wheel-drive version sitting between the regular Evo and hardcore STO variants.

Lamborghini will begin to unveil the aforementioned Urus and Huracán variants from August.

The Lamborghini Urus ‘Evo’ has already been spotted testing in Germany with matt-black paint and bright-red brake calipers. It’s expected to pack slightly more power than the existing version while cutting weight below 2200kg.

The other Urus due to be announced is expected to be a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) version, poised for a 2024 launch. It’s likely to use the 671bhp powertrain from the Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid.

The new Huracán, meanwhile, is expected to be a production version of 2019's Sterrato concept.

Spotted testing in January 2022, it features high-riding, off-road ready suspension similar to that on the Porsche 911 ‘Dakar’.

The Huracán Steratto is expected to feature an adapted version of the four-wheel drive system from the regular Huracán Evo, as well a tuned version of its 631bhp V10 engine.