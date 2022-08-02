BACK TO ALL NEWS
Lamborghini to show new Urus and Huracan variants in 2022
Lamborghini to show new Urus and Huracan variants in 2022

Italian supercar specialist announces upcoming models in the wake of its best half-year on record
2 August 2022

Lamborghini is poised to announce two new variants of the Urus SUV and a new version of the Huracán supercar in the wake of a record half-year.

Despite the challenge of semiconductor shortages and supply-chain issues exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, Lamborghini delivered 5090 cars – 4.9% more than in the first half of 2021.

The Urus was the brand’s strongest performer, accounting for 61% of all sales, while the Lamborghini Aventador and Huracán supercars made up the remaining 39%.

Huracán sales were bolstered by the launch of the Huracán Tecnica, a more extreme rear-wheel-drive version sitting between the regular Evo and hardcore STO variants.

Lamborghini will begin to unveil the aforementioned Urus and Huracán variants from August.

The Lamborghini Urus ‘Evo’ has already been spotted testing in Germany with matt-black paint and bright-red brake calipers. It’s expected to pack slightly more power than the existing version while cutting weight below 2200kg.

The other Urus due to be announced is expected to be a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) version, poised for a 2024 launch. It’s likely to use the 671bhp powertrain from the Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid.

The new Huracán, meanwhile, is expected to be a production version of 2019's Sterrato concept.

Spotted testing in January 2022, it features high-riding, off-road ready suspension similar to that on the Porsche 911 ‘Dakar’.

The Huracán Steratto is expected to feature an adapted version of the four-wheel drive system from the regular Huracán Evo, as well a tuned version of its 631bhp V10 engine.

More aggressive styling may also feature, as with the recent Huracán STO and Tecnica special editions, including motifs such as an LED light bar. Pricing may reach £250,000 – Aventador territory.

The Sant’Agata-based company's profits increased by 69.6% compared with the first half of 2021, from €251 million (£210m) to €425m (£356m).

Lamborghini credits this to the increase in sales as well as the higher uptake of customisation through its Ad Personam division. Sibling brand Bentley’s Mulliner customisation program was similarly key to its success.

The US was Lamborghini's top market, accounting for 1521 sales, followed by China (576) and Germany (468).

