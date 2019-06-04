Lamborghini Sterrato concept is off-road-ready Huracan

Suspension lift and rugged bodywork create a V10-powered supercar that's designed for the desert
Felix Page Autocar writer
by Felix Page
4 June 2019

A new Huracán-based concept from Lamborghini envisages an off-road variant of the firm’s Ferrari 488 rival. 

Packing the same 631bhp naturally aspirated 5.2-litre V10 as the new Huracán Evo, the Huracán Sterrato boasts a range of off-road-inspired styling revisions and equipment. 

Taking its name from the Italian for ‘dirt road’, the Sterrato is built to be "fun to drive off-road". Lamborghini says the concept takes inspiration from its new Urus SUV, as well as Jarama and Urraco models modified in the 1970s to traverse challenging terrain at high speeds. 

The Sterrato employs the same Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata (LDVI) system as the standard Huracán, which predicts the car’s movements and primes the four-wheel drive, four-wheel steering and torque vectoring mechanisms.

Lamborghini says the LDVI system in the Sterrato has been adapted for off-road use, meaning the concept is better able to find grip on low-traction surfaces. Increasing the four-wheel drive system’s rear bias has supposedly increased torque and enhanced controllability in corners. 

The Sterrato's ambitions are clear: a significant 47mm suspension lift and 30mm track increase allow it to cross rocky terrain, while 20in wheels and widened arches lend it a purposeful stance, with the image completed by the addition of LED light bars on the roof and bumper. 

The concept's tyres have been specially developed with a thick sidewall and wide shoulders to reduce the risk of damage and improve traction on loose surfaces. 

A rear skidplate protects the exhaust system and acts as a diffuser at speed, while a similar unit at the front protects the chassis’ aluminium reinforcements. Carbonfibre has been used for the mudguards and the engine is shielded from flying debris by a new composite panel. 

Inside, the Sterrato features a titanium roll cage, four-point racing seatblets, new carbonfibre seats and aluminium floor panels. 

Maurizio Reggiani, Lamborghini’s chief technical officer, said: “The Huracán Sterrato illustrates Lamborghini’s commitment to being a future shaper. A super sports car with off-road capabilities, the Sterrato demonstrates the Huracán’s versatility and opens the door to yet another benchmark of driving emotion and performance.”

While a driveable example of the Sterrato has been built, a spokesperson said there are no plans to put the model into production, although public reception and response to the car will be monitored when it starts making public appearances. 

Join the debate

Comments
6

Peter Cavellini

4 June 2019

 Would be fun to see it chasing down the Yaris and Citroen rally cars!

Peter Cavellini.

Bob Cat Brian

4 June 2019
Peter Cavellini wrote:

 Would be fun to see it chasing down the Yaris and Citroen rally cars!

or getting beaten by them!

Peter Cavellini

4 June 2019

 Well of course it would, it’s a pointless excercise.....

Peter Cavellini.

5cylinderT

4 June 2019

What is the point? As if this is going to be made, who is going to buy this it looks awful it is like the designers kid drew over the huracans design and he got really cross but then looked at what he had done and really liked it.

#IDONTPROOFREAD

275not599

4 June 2019

No women were involved in this project.  One or two were asked but they eye-rolled.

Gruia

4 June 2019

This would be desirable for the same reason that people enjoy Audi Allroads. 

