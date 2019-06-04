Lamborghini Sterrato concept is off-road-ready Huracan

A new Huracán-based concept from Lamborghini envisages an off-road variant of the firm’s Ferrari 488 rival.

Packing the same 631bhp naturally aspirated 5.2-litre V10 as the new Huracán Evo, the Huracán Sterrato boasts a range of off-road-inspired styling revisions and equipment.

Taking its name from the Italian for ‘dirt road’, the Sterrato is built to be "fun to drive off-road". Lamborghini says the concept takes inspiration from its new Urus SUV, as well as Jarama and Urraco models modified in the 1970s to traverse challenging terrain at high speeds.

The Sterrato employs the same Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata (LDVI) system as the standard Huracán, which predicts the car’s movements and primes the four-wheel drive, four-wheel steering and torque vectoring mechanisms.

Lamborghini says the LDVI system in the Sterrato has been adapted for off-road use, meaning the concept is better able to find grip on low-traction surfaces. Increasing the four-wheel drive system’s rear bias has supposedly increased torque and enhanced controllability in corners.