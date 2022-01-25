2023 Lamborghini Urus 'Evo' breaks cover in Germany

A prototype of the upcoming 2023 Lamborghini Urus Evo has been spotted undergoing its latest phase of testing in Germany, but this time without its black and white camouflage livery.

Pictured sporting a matte black exterior paint with black wheels and red brake callipers, Lamborghini’s updated SUV is also likely to gain a power hike and reduced kerb weight.

Company CEO Stephan Winkelmann told Autocar earlier this year that there will be two important rounds of updates for the Urus before 2024.

"We have two steps," he said. "The first is the facelift, which adds more power and less weight – this is the idea – for the performance-oriented car. And then in 2024 we will have all our line-up hybridised, and the Urus is an important part of this."

That means that, as well as the updated 2023 Urus weighing slightly less than 2200kg at the kerb, it will pack more than the current car's 641bhp courtesy of revisions to its twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 – though likely only slightly more, given it is already the most powerful car from the Volkswagen Group to use this engine. It is likely the updated car will be named the Urus Evo, as was the case when the Huracán was similarly uprated in 2019.

Following this round of updates, the Urus will receive a plug-in hybrid in 2024 before it is replaced in the second half of the decade by an all-electric successor.

Electrification will be key to maintaining the Urus's strong sales figures worldwide. It has been Lamborghini's best-selling model for the past three years (its first three on sale), outselling the Huracán by almost two-to-one in 2021. However, increasingly stringent emissions regulations risk the SUV falling out of favour, particularly with urban buyers, in various markets.