BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Bentley breaks yearly profits record within first half of 2022
UP NEXT
From the motorsport archive: on this day in 1980

Bentley breaks yearly profits record within first half of 2022

Bentley’s six-month result of €398 million is greater than its profit from the entirety of 2021
charlie_martin_headshot
News
2 mins read
29 July 2022

Bentley has broken its overall annual profit record within the first six months of 2022, despite having almost closed its factory three times.

It posted profits of €398 million (£333.5m) – €9m (£7.7m) more than the record of €389m (£325.8m) set in 2021.

A spokesperson for Bentley told Autocar: “We’ve almost had to shut the factory three times due to possible parts shortages, either caused by Ukraine [restricting the supply of wiring looms] or [the shortage of] semiconductors.”

Related articles

He added that production of wiring looms never stopped thanks to “those brave people” and that Bentley was a priority for semiconductor supply within the Volkswagen Group, meaning the brand is currently producing cars at its “highest rate ever".

The Bentley Bentayga was its biggest seller, claiming 40% of sales (2960), followed by the Bentley Continental GT (33%; 2441) and the Bentley Flying Spur (27%; 1997). According to the spokesperson, the Bentley Bentayga Hybrid accounted for around one in four sales of the model.

Bentley CEO Adrian Hallmark attributed the success to the brand’s Mulliner personalisation programme, which experienced a “significant increase in demand and capitalisation”.

This meant the firm’s revenue per car for the first half of 2022 increased by €27,000 (£22,625) compared with 2021 – from €186,000 (£155,863) to €213,000 (£178,489).

Bentley sold 7398 cars in the first half of 2022, with 2068 going to customers in the US, the brand’s biggest market so far this year. Sales in Europe were up 33% compared with the same point in 2021, to 1524, and up 44% in the UK, to 795.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

citroen C5 X hybrid tracking front
This range-topping PHEV is a hair shy of £40k, but entry-level cars are less than £28k
Citroen C5 X PHEV review
Citroen C5 X PHEV review
cupra born e boost 202 001 cornering front
This variant of the Born has the biggest battery (77kWh usable) and the longest range
Cupra Born 77kWh e-Boost 2022 UK review
Cupra Born 77kWh e-Boost 2022 UK review
aston martin dbx707 2022 001 tracming front
Aston Martin DBX 707 2022 UK review
Aston Martin DBX 707 2022 UK review
kia xceed pheve 2022001 trakcing front
Kia Xceed Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
Kia Xceed Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
99 Porsche 911 Classic front tracking dynamic
Porsche 911 Sport Classic 2022 review
Porsche 911 Sport Classic 2022 review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Bentley Bentayga

Bentley Bentayga

The big-in-every-way Bentley SUV lands. We assess the impact of this most luxurious of luxury SUVs, which has few direct rivals with which to compare

Read our review
Back to top

However, Bentley’s foothold in mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau fell by 25%, to 1621. The firm attributed the fall to extended Covid-19 lockdowns in the region.

Nonetheless, the global sales figure of 7398 is 3% greater than the 7199 recorded at the same point in 2021.

Hallmark said: “Despite the continued global economic instability, it is promising to see Bentley is showing financial consistency as we reinvent the company in line with our Beyond100 strategy and form a basis to withstand further external shocks.”

Jan-Henrik Lafrentz, member of the board for finance and IT at Bentley, added: “These results reflect a strong base pricing position, increased revenue through optionality and favourable foreign exchange rates.” 

Advertisement
Back to top

The spokesperson said: “We’re not going to make any predictions apart from to say that it’s got to be another record.”

Bentley’s success mirrors that within the collective Volkswagen Group, which posted an overall profit increase of 16.1% to €13.1 billion (£10.9bn) compared with the first half of 2021.

Car Review
Bentley Bentayga
Bentley Bentayga
Read our full road test review
Read more

Unlike Bentley, sibling brands Audi, Seat, Skoda and Volkswagen experienced a fall in overall sales. Their electric models did not suffer the same slump, though: group EV sales grew 40% year on year in Europe, and 27% globally. 

Such results show promise for Bentley’s Beyond100 plan, which involves the launch of five EV models from 2025 and the goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2030.

Used cars for sale

 Bentley Bentayga 6.0 W12 Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£74,995
46,395miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Bentley BENTAYGA 4.0 V8 Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£106,995
31,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Bentley Bentayga 4.0 V8 Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£132,000
6,900miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Bentley Bentayga 4.0d V8 Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£95,199
29,621miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Bentley Bentayga 4.0 V8 Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£109,950
21,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Bentley BENTAYGA 4.0 V8 Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£192,000
15,400miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Bentley Bentayga 4.0d V8 Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£105,000
17,677miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Bentley BENTAYGA 6.0 W12 Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£99,950
17,600miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Bentley BENTAYGA 4.0 V8 Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£137,950
5,981miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
View all used car deals
Advertisement
Add a comment…

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to register

Privacy Notice

Haymarket Media Group, publishers of Autocar Business, takes your privacy seriously. Our Automotive B2B brands and partners would like to keep you updated by email, phone and SMS with information and opportunities which we hope will help you in your work. Learn more about how we use your information when creating an online account. We believe we can demonstrate a legitimate interest in using your details for marketing messages, but if you do NOT wish to receive these messages, please click here.

I DON'T want messages from Autocar Business or other Automotive B2B brands via the following channels:
by email       by phone       by SMS

I DON'T WANT messages from you on behalf of your trusted partners via the following channels:     by email

We will use your information to ensure you receive messages that are relevant to you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please see our Full Privacy Notice for more information.

Latest Drives

citroen C5 X hybrid tracking front
This range-topping PHEV is a hair shy of £40k, but entry-level cars are less than £28k
Citroen C5 X PHEV review
Citroen C5 X PHEV review
cupra born e boost 202 001 cornering front
This variant of the Born has the biggest battery (77kWh usable) and the longest range
Cupra Born 77kWh e-Boost 2022 UK review
Cupra Born 77kWh e-Boost 2022 UK review
aston martin dbx707 2022 001 tracming front
Aston Martin DBX 707 2022 UK review
Aston Martin DBX 707 2022 UK review
kia xceed pheve 2022001 trakcing front
Kia Xceed Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
Kia Xceed Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
99 Porsche 911 Classic front tracking dynamic
Porsche 911 Sport Classic 2022 review
Porsche 911 Sport Classic 2022 review

View all latest drives