Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica makes public debut

Hardcore but road-focused rear-driven supercar bridges gap between regular Evo and track-bred STO
News
3 mins read
17 June 2022

The most versatile and ambitious version of the mid-engined Lamborghini Huracán supercar to date has been officially revealed.

The rear-driven Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica is a road-and-track special that could comfortably be labelled the ‘Goldilocks’ Huracán.

With styling lightly inspired by the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 hypercar, it will bridge the gap between the Huracán Evo and the hardcore Lamborghini Huracán STO when it arrives later this year, with an expected price comfortably in excess of £200,000.  

Related articles

Chief technical officer Rouven Mohr, who this year returned from Audi for his second stint in Sant’Agata (replacing Maurizio Reggiani, who is now dedicated solely to the Squadra Corse motorsport division), described the Tecnica as "more or less a combination of both [existing] cars".

As such, the spread of its recalibrated driving modes is broad, with Strada offering the same languid cruising manners as the Evo while Corsa brings the Tecnica close to the aggression of the STO.

Midway Sport mode will be the new car’s ace-card, offering levels of controllable oversteer never before seen in any modern Lamborghini, according to Mohr.

Driver confidence is apparently the single most important element of the car’s character, with genuinely approachable on-the-limit handling being the priority.   

The Tecnica promises to be Lamborghini’s most convincing answer yet to the Porsche 911 GT3, whose dynamic precision and adaptability in both road and track environments have for years made it the standout option in this corner of the market.

Like the STO, the Technica is solely rear-driven and powered by a 631bhp naturally aspirated 5.2-litre V10, whose efforts are delivered to the road through Lamborghini’s seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and an electronically controlled limited-slip differential.

At the contact patch, semi-slick Bridgestone Sport tyres (305mm at the rear) are wrapped around a new design of 20in wheel.

Carbon-ceramic brakes are standard, although the compound is different to that found on the STO, being more road-leaning.

Notably, the Tecnica also features a new exhaust system, which via hardware and software changes is said to give the engine an aural edge over the STO's in the mid and upper reaches of its 8500rpm scope.

The bonnet lid is also carbonfire, and while the Tecnica is as wide and tall as the Evo, it’s some 61mm longer, with the firm's design team lengthening the glasshouse in the style of the Lamborghini Essenza SCV12.  

As for chassis, the Tecnica uses the same rear-wheel steering as the STO and knits the agility- and stability-enhancing effects of that system with brake-based torque-vectoring and adaptive traction control (which, depending on the driving mode selected, allows generous yaw but only when the car believes the driver intents it), all through the electronic LDVI ‘brain’ that was first seen on the Evo launched in 2019. 

What the Technica lacks compared with the STO is the senior supercar’s wild aerodynamics package, weight-saving regime and clamshell bodywork. However, at 1379kg, the new car weighs 10kg less than the rear-driven Evo, and neither is it without some aerodynamic fangs.

The new wing contributes to 35% more downforce the Evo RWD generates, yet the Tecnica also manages 20% less drag, and the high-exit hexagonal exhausts tips are flanked by fantastically large apertures that sit beneath the contoured tail-lights and help expel heat from the engine bay.

Above that bay sits an all-new carbonfibre cover. It lies flat, like that of the McLaren 570S, and is positioned so as to allow for the new rear window, which is positioned vertically to improve visibility.

As for outright performance, 0-62mph is dispatched in a claimed 3.2sec, 100mph goes by in 9.1sec and top speed is 203mph.      

Overall, the Tecnica contines Lamborghini’s recent direction of offering greater levels of driver involvement to go with the existing visual and performance-related clout that its cars offer.

In this respect, the new model will have no shortage of rivals, including the 911 GT3, McLaren Artura, Maserati MC20 and new Ferrari 296 GTB.   

Peter Cavellini 17 June 2022

 How many dishes could you make with Eggs?, there's no real gap, it's just trying to make more profit for the real new Lamborghini coming in the future.

Anton motorhead 12 April 2022
Maybe the 9.1 seconds is the time it takes to reach 200kph/124mph - just guessing? My friend's Tesla 3 performance will give it a good run for the money at almost a fraction of the price - of course without the probably inspiring soundtrack, but my imaginary 296 GTB will roast them both.
Cenuijmu 13 April 2022
Yes, too 200km/h. Do Autocar have proof readerss/ sub editors?
Cenuijmu 12 April 2022
0-100 in 9.1s?

That has to be wrong....too slow

