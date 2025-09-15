BACK TO ALL NEWS
JLR still unable to restart production as MPs call for government help
New Geely EX5 lands in UK as £32k Skoda Enyaq rival

JLR still unable to restart production as MPs call for government help

No new Land Rover cars have been produced since 1 September cyber attack; issues affecting JLR globally

Will Rimell Autocar
News
4 mins read
15 September 2025

JLR is still unable to build any cars at any of its global factories three weeks on from a cyber attack that crippled its business – and worries are now growing that those in its supply chain could go bankrupt.

The Jaguar and Land Rover maker was targeted by hackers on 1 September and is still in the process of rebuilding its computer systems. The group that hit Marks & Spencer earlier this year has claimed responsibility. 

This has led to production shutdowns at all of JLR's global plants, parts ordering issues and retailers being stifled. A timescale for a fix is yet to be announced.

The effect could be costing JLR up to £5 million a day, business economics professor David Bailey told Autocar last week.

Last Wednesday, JLR confirmed data has been "affected" as a result of the cyber attack, which, while not confirmed, is thought to mean customer details were stolen.

JLR told Autocar today (Monday 15 September) that it has no official update to give, but reports over the weekend claimed that some of the firm's suppliers could go bust as a result of the shutdowns.

Former Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer told the BBC: “I would not be at all surprised to see bankruptcies.” 

Palmer added that many suppliers will soon begin to slim their staff count as a result of the shutdown, saying: “You hold back in the first week or so of a shutdown; you bear those losses. But then you go into the second week, more information becomes available – then you cut hard. So layoffs are either already happening or are being planned."

To prevent widespread job losses, the government is facing calls for a furlough scheme to be set up, similar to that used during the Covid pandemic. This would involve the government subsidising workers' pay packets while they are unable to do their jobs, taking the burden off their employers.

One of those making the call is Commons Business and Trade Committee chairman Liam Byrne.

The Labour MP said: "What began in some online systems is now rippling through the supply chain, threatening a cashflow crunch that could turn a short-term shock into long-term harm. We cannot afford to see a cornerstone of our advanced manufacturing base weakened by events beyond its control."

The general secretary of trade union Unite, Sharon Graham, has also called for a furlough scheme.

“Thousands of these workers in JLR's supply chain now find their jobs are under an immediate threat because of the cyber attack," she said. "Ministers need to act fast and introduce a furlough scheme to ensure that vital jobs and skills are not lost while JLR and its supply chain get back on track."

JLR hack: what happened?

Autocar first reported issues affecting JLR on 1 September, when dealers couldn't register new cars on 'new plate day' , traditionally one of the year's busiest for registrations.

In an effort to combat the hack, JLR began “shutting down our systems” on 2 September.

It's still in the process of rebuilding them and is unabel to confirm a timescale for the fix.

The hack has left the Jaguar and Land Rover maker crippled. No cars have been produced globally since, leading to millions of pounds of lost income.

The extent of the issues meant JLR brought in police and cybersecurity experts in to “restart our global applications in a controlled and safe manner”.

During this process, which included an investigation, it was discovered that "some data" was "affected", said JLR. Those affected will be contacts, said the firm.

It's not officially known what data was taken or if a ransom demand has been made. 

Who has claimed responsibility for JLR hack?

On 3 September, a group of hackers calling themselves Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters claimed responsibility for the attack on JLR.

This is the same group that hacked Marks & Spencer in May, causing the British retailer seven weeks of disruption and costing £300 million in lost operating profit.

It claimed to have obtained customer data after exploiting a similar flaw in JLR’s IT system. The claim was made on a Telegram messenger group, where a user linked to the hackers posted a screenshot of what appeared to show JLR's internal system.

A member of the group revealled that a well-known flaw in SAP Netweaver, third-party software used by JLR, was exploited to access the data.

The US's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency warned about the flaw earlier this year. An update for the software was released, but whether JLR applied it is unknown.

It's also not known what data was taken or if a ransom demand has been made of JLR.

Will Rimell

Title: News editor

Will is Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

Comments
10
Add a comment…
moosehound65 15 September 2025

Absolute nonsense.

An MP trying to appease constituents, who were always at the risk of this happening once JLR had amended their operations strategy, and switched to a just in time basis.

Notwithstanding, given the recent shortages of parts, one might have expected many of the suppliers to maintain production with a view to selling direct to the dealers/ repairers

Marc 15 September 2025

Each time Autocar run a story about the company formerly known as Prince, sorry, meant JLR, it should be accompanied by the theme to Benny Hill.

Andrew1 15 September 2025
They should move cybersecurity to Slovakia, then.

