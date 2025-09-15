JLR is still unable to build any cars at any of its global factories three weeks on from a cyber attack that crippled its business – and worries are now growing that those in its supply chain could go bankrupt.

The Jaguar and Land Rover maker was targeted by hackers on 1 September and is still in the process of rebuilding its computer systems. The group that hit Marks & Spencer earlier this year has claimed responsibility.

This has led to production shutdowns at all of JLR's global plants, parts ordering issues and retailers being stifled. A timescale for a fix is yet to be announced.

The effect could be costing JLR up to £5 million a day, business economics professor David Bailey told Autocar last week.

Last Wednesday, JLR confirmed data has been "affected" as a result of the cyber attack, which, while not confirmed, is thought to mean customer details were stolen.

JLR told Autocar today (Monday 15 September) that it has no official update to give, but reports over the weekend claimed that some of the firm's suppliers could go bust as a result of the shutdowns.

Former Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer told the BBC: “I would not be at all surprised to see bankruptcies.”

Palmer added that many suppliers will soon begin to slim their staff count as a result of the shutdown, saying: “You hold back in the first week or so of a shutdown; you bear those losses. But then you go into the second week, more information becomes available – then you cut hard. So layoffs are either already happening or are being planned."

To prevent widespread job losses, the government is facing calls for a furlough scheme to be set up, similar to that used during the Covid pandemic. This would involve the government subsidising workers' pay packets while they are unable to do their jobs, taking the burden off their employers.

One of those making the call is Commons Business and Trade Committee chairman Liam Byrne.

The Labour MP said: "What began in some online systems is now rippling through the supply chain, threatening a cashflow crunch that could turn a short-term shock into long-term harm. We cannot afford to see a cornerstone of our advanced manufacturing base weakened by events beyond its control."

The general secretary of trade union Unite, Sharon Graham, has also called for a furlough scheme.