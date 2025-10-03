JLR is set to restart production this week following the incapacitating cyber attack that took down its systems at the start of September.

The Wolverhampton engine plant will be the first to resume operations, reports the BBC. This is understood to be in a limited state at first, with full capacity not expected for several weeks.

Some outlets suggest work in Wolverhampton could restart as early as Monday (6 October). Work at the car maker's other sites in Merseyside and West Midlands are expected to restart this week, although exact timings have yet to be announced. Autocar has contacted JLR for further details.

On Friday (3 October), a spokesperson reiterated the statement given on Monday (29 September) that production would resume "in the coming days". They added that restart assessments were being carried out daily.

The British manufacturer is still working to recover from a significant cyber attack that brought all its factories to a halt on 1 September.

​The hack incapacitated the Land Rover maker, forcing it to shut down its internal computer systems in an effort to protect data from being stolen.

This resulted in production shutdowns at all of its global plants, created issues with parts ordering and stifled retailers.

JLR had originally earmarked 24 September as a potential restart date but pushed any decision back to 1 October. This date was then superseded by a new "in the coming days" statement on 29 September.

As factory lines remain at a standstill, further details are still unclear, such as which factories will restart first or what its target volumes will initially be.

On 29 September, JLR said production will restart in a "controlled, phased" manner, suggesting volumes will initially be restricted.

The impact on volumes will be made clear when the company releases its production numbers for the quarter, but in the three months to the end of September last year, it produced more than 80,000 cars.

The effect could be costing JLR up to £5 million a day, business economics professor David Bailey has told Autocar.

Government to underwrite £1.5bn JLR loan

The restart comes after the UK government said it will guarantee a £1.5 billion loan to JLR, to help it support suppliers who have been hit by the production shutdown.