JLR is preparing to build its first cars in more than a month, but when production lines will restart remains unclear.

Speaking to Autocar on Friday (3 October), a spokesperson reiterated the statement given on Monday (29 September) that production would resume "in the coming days". They added that restart assessments were being carried out daily.

The British manufacturer is still working to recover from a significant cyber attack that brought all its factories to a halt on 1 September.

​The hack incapacitated the Land Rover maker, forcing it to shut down its internal computer systems in an effort to protect data from being stolen.

This resulted in production shutdowns at all of its global plants, created issues with parts ordering and stifled retailers.

JLR had originally earmarked 24 September as a potential restart date but pushed any decision back to 1 October. This date was then superseded by a new "in the coming days" statement on 29 September.

As factory lines remain at a standstill, further details are still unclear, such as which factories will restart first or what its target volumes will initially be.

On 29 September, JLR said production will restart in a "controlled, phased" manner, suggesting volumes will initially be restricted.

The impact on volumes will be made clear when the company releases its production numbers for the quarter, but in the three months to the end of September last year, it produced more than 80,000 cars.

The effect could be costing JLR up to £5 million a day, business economics professor David Bailey has told Autocar.

The restart comes after the UK government said it will guarantee a £1.5 billion loan to JLR, to help it support suppliers who have been hit by the production shutdown.

The loan to the Tata-owned car maker will be issued by a commercial bank, but will be underwritten by the UK government.

As well as costing JLR an estimated £50 million a week, the cyber attack has badly hit the firm's suppliers.

It's estimated that around 150,000 people are employed by some 700 British firms that supply JLR, and the UK government has been investigating ways to support them, such as a furlough scheme or loans.