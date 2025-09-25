JLR is preparing to build its first cars in more than a month later this week, as it works to recover from a significant cyber attack that brought all its factories to a halt.

The hack incapacitated the Land Rover maker, forcing it to shut down its internal computer systems in an effort to protect data from being stolen. This resulted in production shutdowns at all of its global plants, created issues with parts ordering and stifled retailers.

The company says "some sections of our manufacturing operations will resume in the coming days", having not produced any vehicles since the attackers hit on 1 September.

It has not given any further details about which factories will restart first, nor what its target volumes will initially be, but said production will restart in a "controlled, phased" manner, suggesting volumes will initially be restricted.

The company earlier said it planned to restart production from 1 October at the earliest.

In a statement sent to Autocar today (29 September), a JLR spokesperson said: "We continue to work around the clock alongside cybersecurity specialists, the UK Government’s NCSC [National Cyber Security Centre] and law enforcement to ensure our restart is done in a safe and secure manner.

“We would like to thank everyone connected with JLR for their continued patience, understanding and support.

"We know there is much more to do but the foundational work of our recovery is firmly underway, and we will continue to provide updates as we progress.”

Even if JLR is able to start resuming production on 1 October, getting all its engine and car lines up and running could take months. The firm will have lost at least a full month of vehicle production.

The impact on volumes will be made clear when the company releases its production numbers for the quarter, but in the three months to the end of September last year, it produced more than 80,000 cars.

The effect could be costing JLR up to £5 million a day, business economics professor David Bailey has told Autocar.

The restart comes after the UK government said it will guarantee a £1.5 billion loan to JLR, to help it support suppliers who have been hit by the production shutdown.

The loan to the Tata-owned car firm will be issued by a commercial bank, but will be underwritten by the UK government.