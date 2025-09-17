BACK TO ALL NEWS
JLR hack: UK government steps in to help restart production
JLR hack: UK government steps in to help restart production

No new Land Rover cars have been produced since 1 September cyber attack; issues affecting JLR globally

Will Rimell Autocar
News
5 mins read
19 September 2025

The UK government has officially stepped in to help JLR as it looks to restart car production following a cyber attack that has severely affected the firm's operations.

On Tuesday, the Jaguar and Land Rover company said it would attempt to restart production lines from 24 September. No cars have been built globally since the 1 September hack.

A statement from UK trade body the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) now confirms the government is helping the effort, as JLR continues to rebuild the internal computer systems that were infiltrated.

As well as aiding moves to restart production, government cyber experts are helping to assess “any impacts on the supply chain”, which workers’ union Unite claimed on Wednesday was at the brink of collapsing.

The SMMT statement said: "The recent cyber incident is having a significant impact on Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) and on the wider automotive supply chain.

"The government, including government cyber experts, are in contact with the company to support the task of restoring production operations, and are working closely with JLR to understand any impacts on the supply chain.”

JLR added in its own statement: "This is an important move to further identify the challenges businesses are facing following the recent cyber incident at JLR."

The attack on 1 September has left JLR incapacitated. It has led to production shutdowns at all of JLR's global plants, created issues with parts ordering and stifled retailers.

The effect could be costing JLR up to £5 million a day, business economics professor David Bailey told Autocar last week.

Since the cyber attack, the majority of JLR’s employees have been off work, with lost hours being banked.

Union Unite said on Wednesday that employees within the supply chain are being told to apply for Universal Credit as they are moved onto reduced or zero-hours contracts by employers battling to stay afloat.

Earlier reports suggested that some suppliers “will go bust” as a result of the ongoing issues at JLR.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said the union has written to the UK government demanding it set up a furlough scheme to take the pressure off suppliers by supplementing workers’ pay packets while they’re unable to do their jobs.

“Workers in the JLR supply chain must not be made to pay the price for the cyber attack,” said Graham. “It is the government’s responsibility to protect jobs and industries that are a vital part of the economy.”

Graham cited a similar scheme set up on 15 September by the Scottish government to support bus maker Alexander Dennis and said “a similar scheme for workers in the JLR supply chain [should be set up] now”.

JLR suppliers 'could go bankrupt'

Recent reports have claimed that some of the firm's suppliers could go bust as a result of the shutdowns.

Former Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer told the BBC on 12 September: “I would not be at all surprised to see bankruptcies.” 

Palmer added that many suppliers will soon begin to slim their staff count as a result of the shutdown, saying: “You hold back in the first week or so of a shutdown; you bear those losses. But then you go into the second week, more information becomes available – then you cut hard. So layoffs are either already happening or are being planned."

Along with Unite, another making the call for a furlough scheme is Commons Business and Trade Committee chairman Liam Byrne.

The Labour MP said: "What began in some online systems is now rippling through the supply chain, threatening a cashflow crunch that could turn a short-term shock into long-term harm. We cannot afford to see a cornerstone of our advanced manufacturing base weakened by events beyond its control."

Advertisement
JLR hack: what happened?

Autocar first reported issues affecting JLR on 1 September, when dealers couldn't register new cars on 'new plate day' , traditionally one of the year's busiest for registrations.

In an effort to combat the hack, JLR began “shutting down our systems” on 2 September.

It's still in the process of rebuilding them and is unabel to confirm a timescale for the fix.

The hack has left JLR incapacitated. No cars have been produced globally since, leading to millions of pounds of lost income.

The extent of the issues meant JLR brought police and cybersecurity experts in to “restart our global applications in a controlled and safe manner”.

During this process, which included an investigation, it was discovered that "some data" was "affected", said JLR. Those affected will be contacted, said the firm.

It's not officially known what data was taken or if a ransom demand has been made, but it is thought it most likely involves customer data given the involvement of the police.

JLR said in a statement on 15 September that it will look to restart production on 24 September.

Who has claimed responsibility for JLR hack?

On 3 September, a group of hackers calling themselves Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters claimed responsibility for the attack on JLR.

This is the same group that hacked Marks & Spencer in May, causing the British retailer seven weeks of disruption and costing £300 million in lost operating profit.

It claimed to have obtained customer data after exploiting a similar flaw in JLR’s IT system. The claim was made on a Telegram messenger group, where a user linked to the hackers posted a screenshot of what appeared to show JLR's internal system.

A member of the group revealled that a well-known flaw in SAP Netweaver, third-party software used by JLR, was exploited to access the data.

The US's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency warned about the flaw earlier this year. An update for the software was released, but whether JLR applied it is unknown.

It's also not known what data was taken or if a ransom demand has been made of JLR.

KingKenny 20 September 2025

I've previously worked in IT Cybersecurity with a major Pharmaceutical company and it's not surprising there are so many successful hacks.

The Senior Leadership Team are more focused on share value, satisfying stock markets that they care very little about IT investment.

Literallly they don't care about updating these systems until it's too late. Billion pound companies are run so irresponsible and it's shown with so many cyber hacks.

Bob Cholmondeley 20 September 2025

Perhaps these recent high-profile hacking events and, the massive losses they cause, will make shareholders understand that IT security is vital, or will greed still be their priority?

 

Complacency and greed will likely win the day, at least until a major company is brought right down to it's knees and, goes into administration.

Deputy 18 September 2025

I work for a large tech company. We get more than 100,000 hacking attempts PER DAY. I still can't believe M&S and JLR had such poor recovery systems. 

Cobnapint 18 September 2025
Rights or wrongs of furloughing the suppliers apart, isn't it time that the penalties for cybercrime were increased. There doesn't seem to be much deterrent at the moment.

