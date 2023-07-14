UK could build Nissan GT-R designer's lightweight electric sports car

Ex-Nissan design boss Shiro Nakamura’s latest project, the Aim EV Sport 01, could be produced in the UK, as its creators hunt for potential manufacturers to build the final limited-run production car.

The compact two-seat electric sports car, designed by Nakamura’s SN Design agency, is scheduled to be produced in limited numbers, but the specific volume and price are “not decided”.

Speaking exclusively to Autocar, Nakamura revealed that he and Aim are looking to UK companies to make the car for low-volume production.

The model, which made its public debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed to show off the AIM EV Sport 01 - a new compact two-seat electric sports car touting compelling performance and weight figures.

“We have begun talking with companies, some in the UK and some in the EU, so we are currently trying to find opportunities,” he added.

On its development, Nakamura said: “Sports cars are getting too big. What you want is to make a car tight and small and more agile.”

Nakamura says he took inspiration from “great sports cars of the past”.

When asked how much the GT-R influenced the EV Sport 01’s design, he said: “Less than zero. I designed the GT-R and many cars, but this is my personal expression. When you work for a brand like Nissan you have to express the brand, but here there is no brand so you can make it more personal. I wanted to make it as clean as possible.”

He shunned the use of “exaggerated and complicated surfaces” to make it reminiscent of European and Japanese sports cars of the 1960s, saying his aim was to keep things “nice and simple”.

The EV Sport 01 h it is designed to be as engaging to drive as possible and touts compelling performance and weight figures.