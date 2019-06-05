Jaguar XE SV Project 8 gets road-focused Touring edition

600bhp super saloon swaps downforce-generating wing for more subtle spoiler; just 15 set for production
Tom Morgan, deputy digital editor
by Tom Morgan
5 June 2019

Jaguar's Special Vehicle Operations division has revealed a limited-run, more road-focused version of its hardcore XE SV Project 8 super saloon.

The Project 8 Touring swaps the adjustable carbonfibre wing of the original car with a more subtle fixed bootlid spoiler, with a splitter fitted to the front bumper to maintain aerodynamic balance. The Jaguar and stripe decals seen on the standard car are now optional, for true Q car looks.

Power still comes from a 5.0-litre supercharged V8, with 592bhp and 516bhp making it the most powerful road car Jaguar has ever built. Acceleration performance remains unchanged, managing 0-60mph in 3.3 seconds, but where the standard Project 8 is capable of more than 200mph, the Touring specification is electronically limited to 187mph.

It will only be sold in a four-seat configuration, unlike the standard car, which can be optioned with a half-rollcage in place of the rear seats.

“Project 8 has received outstanding critical acclaim since its launch," Jaguar's SVO engineering director Jamal Hameedi said. "Touring specification extends the appeal of Project 8 to enthusiasts and collectors who prefer a more discreet appearance, without compromising its driver-focused on-road dynamics.”

Just 15 cars will be sold in Touring specification, with each one set to be hand-built at the company's Warwickshire technical centre. With such limited numbers, prices are expected to be higher than the standard car's £149,995.

The SV Project 8 currently holds lap records for a production saloon car on three continents, securing the top spot at the Nürburgring Nordschleife, Dubai Autodrome and Laguna Seca in 2018.

Comments
10

lambo58

5 June 2019

LOL!

 

scrap

5 June 2019

Project 8 is some piece of kit, with or without the monster rear wing. £150k is a ludicrous price for an XE, but the depth of re-engineering is deeply impressive.

GODFATHER

5 June 2019
lambo58 wrote:

LOL!

 

not even the facelift model

D-B

5 June 2019

The Project 8 was recently opened for ordering in Australia, a country it wasn't originally offered in and can't be road registered in. On the UK website you can still "register your interest in placing an order for a Jaguar XE SV Project 8". And now this. What does all this tell you? This was a poorly conceived idea that is not selling.

JMax18

5 June 2019

Great looking car, really exciting.

The big question is, however, will they sell it in right hand drive this time?

JMax

Peter Cavellini

5 June 2019

 What we’re saying about small production?, more than £150,000?.....

 

Peter Cavellini.

Hughbl

5 June 2019

your average Q car.

jagdavey

5 June 2019

This Jag is awesome. Comes with the last V8 to be made in Bridgend?

Pistachio

6 June 2019

JLR are struggling to sell cars so why is the price of this touring more than the racer why not have it the same price and sell a few ?

jer

6 June 2019

Just why not make it an accessible Q car down the normal production line and priced in the real world? Like AMG does....

