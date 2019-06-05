Jaguar XE SV Project 8 gets road-focused Touring edition

Jaguar's Special Vehicle Operations division has revealed a limited-run, more road-focused version of its hardcore XE SV Project 8 super saloon.

The Project 8 Touring swaps the adjustable carbonfibre wing of the original car with a more subtle fixed bootlid spoiler, with a splitter fitted to the front bumper to maintain aerodynamic balance. The Jaguar and stripe decals seen on the standard car are now optional, for true Q car looks.

Power still comes from a 5.0-litre supercharged V8, with 592bhp and 516bhp making it the most powerful road car Jaguar has ever built. Acceleration performance remains unchanged, managing 0-60mph in 3.3 seconds, but where the standard Project 8 is capable of more than 200mph, the Touring specification is electronically limited to 187mph.

It will only be sold in a four-seat configuration, unlike the standard car, which can be optioned with a half-rollcage in place of the rear seats.