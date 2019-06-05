Jaguar XE SV Project 8 gets road-focused Touring edition

Jaguar's Special Vehicle Operations division has revealed a limited-run, more road-focused version of its hardcore XE SV Project 8 super saloon.
The Project 8 Touring swaps the adjustable carbonfibre wing of the original car with a more subtle fixed bootlid spoiler, with a splitter fitted to the front bumper to maintain aerodynamic balance. The Jaguar and stripe decals seen on the standard car are now optional, for true Q car looks.
Power still comes from a 5.0-litre supercharged V8, with 592bhp and 516bhp making it the most powerful road car Jaguar has ever built. Acceleration performance remains unchanged, managing 0-60mph in 3.3 seconds, but where the standard Project 8 is capable of more than 200mph, the Touring specification is electronically limited to 187mph.
It will only be sold in a four-seat configuration, unlike the standard car, which can be optioned with a half-rollcage in place of the rear seats.
lambo58
LOL!
scrap
Project 8 is some piece of kit, with or without the monster rear wing. £150k is a ludicrous price for an XE, but the depth of re-engineering is deeply impressive.
GODFATHER
lambo58 wrote:
not even the facelift model
D-B
The Project 8 was recently
The Project 8 was recently opened for ordering in Australia, a country it wasn't originally offered in and can't be road registered in. On the UK website you can still "register your interest in placing an order for a Jaguar XE SV Project 8". And now this. What does all this tell you? This was a poorly conceived idea that is not selling.
JMax18
Great looking car, really exciting.
The big question is, however, will they sell it in right hand drive this time?
Peter Cavellini
Limited..?
What we’re saying about small production?, more than £150,000?.....
Peter Cavellini.
Hughbl
your average Q car.
jagdavey
Cool for Cats!
This Jag is awesome. Comes with the last V8 to be made in Bridgend?
Pistachio
Why?
JLR are struggling to sell cars so why is the price of this touring more than the racer why not have it the same price and sell a few ?
jer
Have seen in the dealer and it looks great
Just why not make it an accessible Q car down the normal production line and priced in the real world? Like AMG does....
