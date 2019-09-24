Jaguar SVO boss: I-Pace SVR 'will happen'

Hot version of Jaguar’s electric SUV is a certainty, according to the man in charge
Steve Cropley Autocar
by Steve Cropley
24 September 2019

The boss of Jaguar’s Special Vehicle Operations arm has said it’s a question of “when, not if” the firm builds an SVR version of the I-Pace battery-electric SUV.

Michael van der Sande made the admission to Autocar, despite also acknowledging that a timeline and official development plan for the car is not yet in place. SVO is prioritising the roll-out of more volume-focused models.

SVO already develops and builds the Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy race cars that support the Formula E electric race series. “Those cars all come from our base in Oxford Road,” said van der Sande, “and they’ve taught us a lot. By the time you fit the roll-cage and race kit, they’re only slightly lighter than standard.

“But the battery’s duty cycle is very different in racing. We’ve already learned plenty about battery management, heat management and software development that could be useful for road cars. When the call comes, we’ll be ready.”

The eTrophy race car produces no more power than the road-going I-Pace. The bulk of changes are instead focused on the chassis. But if given the green light, it’s likely SVO would look to uprate the existing car’s 395bhp output to bring the 0-62mph time down significantly from 4.8sec.

Our Verdict

Jaguar I-Pace

Jaguar I-Pace 2018 road test review hero front

It looks the part, promises 0-60mph in 4.5sec, has a near-300 mile range, and is among the first luxury EVs to arrive from an established brand. Can the I-Pace topple Tesla?

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • Aiways U5 2019 prototype drive review - hero front
    24 September 2019
    First Drive
    Aiways U5 2019 review
    First taster from Chinese firm Aiways provides an interesting insight into...
  • Ford Focus RS 2019 road test review - hero front
    23 September 2019
    Car review
    Ford Focus RS
    Is Ford’s AWD mega-hatch as special as we first thought? And can the Focus RS...
  • Honda Civic Type R 2019 road test review - hero front
    23 September 2019
    Car review
    Honda Civic Type R
    Honda’s hottest hatch yet is quick on a track - but just how well rounded is...

Such a move would give it the sprinting pace to give Tesla’s latest crop of Performance-badged variants a run for their money. Alongside chassis modifications and sporty styling revisions, it would increase the desirability among enthusiasts, who may feel they aren’t being catered for by the current crop of electric SUVs.

A decision would hinge on the I-Pace’s sales performance – particularly the mix of higherspec trim grades leaving showrooms. Jaguar shifted over 9000 examples globally in the first half of this year.

Van der Sande believes making a success of electrification will be Jaguar Land Rover’s major challenge for the next five years. He said he “absolutely sees” a mix of propulsion technologies in use, starting with a plug-in hybrid version of the Range Rover SVAutobiography to accompany the current supercharged V8.

“Our most luxurious, longwheelbase Range Rover is often used in urban conditions and sells in markets where the owner travels in the back,” he said. “So the concept makes a lot of sense.” SVO built or modified around 6000 cars in 2018, he added.

READ MORE

How Jaguar plans to follow the I-Pace​

Jaguar UK boss: EVs still aren't easy enough to live with

Jaguar I-Pace test: does driving style make a big difference to electric range?​

Join the debate

Comments
3

A34

24 September 2019

... such as performance technology and reliability? Good stuff. Of course they should do an SVO, and as the price / tax advantages swing rapidly to EV over ICE, they need to be doing it sooner rather than later. Not to mention the XF iPace, FI Pace, etc EV versions of current vehicles. 

Cersai Lannister

24 September 2019

SVO seems like a throwback to the the-answer-is-always-more-power-and-daft-prices I'm a little disappointed that this piece.  JLR PR/Autocar is still pushing it as a headbanger go-faster machine. The market isn't looking for faster electric cars surely, just better ones? 

Isn't it time that SVO brought-forward advanced tech, using racing as impetus - but, to be clear, about a better product for modest/negligible price uplift. To deliver their product as go-faster seems to be missing the point in an SUV electrified world. Tomorrow's delight is in tech not cornering speeds, there's still too much TVR-thinking at Gaydon I fear.

Hughbl

24 September 2019

but I thought the SVO team also had a focus on comfort (with the SVAutobiography - a name they really ought to change) and SVX for 4x4.

What sort of tech would you like to see?

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • Aiways U5 2019 prototype drive review - hero front
    24 September 2019
    First Drive
    Aiways U5 2019 review
    First taster from Chinese firm Aiways provides an interesting insight into...
  • Ford Focus RS 2019 road test review - hero front
    23 September 2019
    Car review
    Ford Focus RS
    Is Ford’s AWD mega-hatch as special as we first thought? And can the Focus RS...
  • Honda Civic Type R 2019 road test review - hero front
    23 September 2019
    Car review
    Honda Civic Type R
    Honda’s hottest hatch yet is quick on a track - but just how well rounded is...