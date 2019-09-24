Jaguar SVO boss: I-Pace SVR 'will happen'

The boss of Jaguar’s Special Vehicle Operations arm has said it’s a question of “when, not if” the firm builds an SVR version of the I-Pace battery-electric SUV.
Michael van der Sande made the admission to Autocar, despite also acknowledging that a timeline and official development plan for the car is not yet in place. SVO is prioritising the roll-out of more volume-focused models.
SVO already develops and builds the Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy race cars that support the Formula E electric race series. “Those cars all come from our base in Oxford Road,” said van der Sande, “and they’ve taught us a lot. By the time you fit the roll-cage and race kit, they’re only slightly lighter than standard.
“But the battery’s duty cycle is very different in racing. We’ve already learned plenty about battery management, heat management and software development that could be useful for road cars. When the call comes, we’ll be ready.”
The eTrophy race car produces no more power than the road-going I-Pace. The bulk of changes are instead focused on the chassis. But if given the green light, it’s likely SVO would look to uprate the existing car’s 395bhp output to bring the 0-62mph time down significantly from 4.8sec.
Learning lessons in racing...
... such as performance technology and reliability? Good stuff. Of course they should do an SVO, and as the price / tax advantages swing rapidly to EV over ICE, they need to be doing it sooner rather than later. Not to mention the XF iPace, FI Pace, etc EV versions of current vehicles.
Cersai Lannister
Cornered?
SVO seems like a throwback to the the-answer-is-always-more-power-and-daft-prices I'm a little disappointed that this piece. JLR PR/Autocar is still pushing it as a headbanger go-faster machine. The market isn't looking for faster electric cars surely, just better ones?
Isn't it time that SVO brought-forward advanced tech, using racing as impetus - but, to be clear, about a better product for modest/negligible price uplift. To deliver their product as go-faster seems to be missing the point in an SUV electrified world. Tomorrow's delight is in tech not cornering speeds, there's still too much TVR-thinking at Gaydon I fear.
Hughbl
It's a good point about this article Cersai
but I thought the SVO team also had a focus on comfort (with the SVAutobiography - a name they really ought to change) and SVX for 4x4.
What sort of tech would you like to see?
