Jaguar UK boss: EVs still aren't easy enough to live with

Firm's managing director claims the scarcity and complexity of the UK's EV charging network is still putting off buyers
Jim Holder
by Jim Holder
18 June 2019

Shortcomings in the UK’s charging infrastructure are increasingly holding back drivers from switching to electric vehicles (EVs), according to Jaguar's UK managing director, Rawdon Glover.

In particular, Glover highlighted the number of different charging suppliers, the variability of the service these provide and the variety of methods of payment as needing simpler solutions to boost public confidence.

“I’d like to see a faster roll-out of infrastructure in terms of scale, of course, especially in light of the government’s stated Road to Zero ambitions, but I also think there need to be steps to make what we have today more usable," said Glover.

“I’m not finger-pointing: it’s clear that we have a role to play in that, as well as the Government and the incumbent suppliers. But we have to make it easier to live with electric cars, from ensuring geographical coverage to raising standards so that charge points always work to introducing a system where you can have one card – ideally your credit card – to pay wherever you are. 

Our Verdict

Jaguar I-Pace

Jaguar I-Pace 2018 road test review hero front

It looks the part, promises 0-60mph in 4.5sec, has a near-300 mile range, and is among the first luxury EVs to arrive from an established brand. Can the I-Pace topple Tesla?

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

“Having so many providers, each with their own payment systems that you need to sign up to in their own unique way, presents an unnecessary hurdle. There needs to be leadership from the Government that we can all get behind.”

Growing interest among new car buyers in EVs has led to Jaguar I-Pace sales doubling year-on-year and enquiry levels continuing to out-index those of combustion-engined models. Glover credited that in part to an increasingly flexible approach from Jaguar’s retail network.

“There are things we can do to ensure that the I-Pace becomes more desirable to customers,” he said. “If a customer comes in and says that electric would suit them for 50 weeks of the year, but for the other two they need to drive 1000 miles to go skiing or whatever, we will find a way to build that into the sale.

“We're enjoying our position of leadership with the product and flexible to finding ways to get our customers in the car. But once they have made the leap, it's critical the infrastructure around them supports the experience.”

Comments
5

WallMeerkat

18 June 2019

“If a customer comes in and says that electric would suit them for 50 weeks of the year, but for the other two they need to drive 1000 miles to go skiing or whatever, we will find a way to build that into the sale."

This I find with my own driving, 95% of the journeys would be covered by EV range, it's that 5% of time taking longer trips that diesel comes into play. If I was wealthy enough to own an iPace (the only SUV I like!) it would be nice if they could allow me to borrow an XE diesel for that fortnight when I'm doing a long journey.

jason_recliner

18 June 2019
WallMeerkat wrote:

“If a customer comes in and says that electric would suit them for 50 weeks of the year, but for the other two they need to drive 1000 miles to go skiing or whatever, we will find a way to build that into the sale."

This I find with my own driving, 95% of the journeys would be covered by EV range, it's that 5% of time taking longer trips that diesel comes into play. If I was wealthy enough to own an iPace (the only SUV I like!) it would be nice if they could allow me to borrow an XE diesel for that fortnight when I'm doing a long journey.

Sort of similarly...

I own and drive a sedan or hatch. On the occasions I go camping, I hire a 4WD. Not only does this save me having to drive an impractical 4WD all the time, but it means we can hand the inevitably disgusting vehicle back at the end of the trip and let somebody else worry about the mess.

xxxx

18 June 2019

Thing to remember BEV's won't suit everyone for some time yet but that's not the 'be all and end all' as even a 60% take up in 1 decade will make a huge difference.

Going back to the article, wonder how many buyers of the the £60k I-Pace have access to another decent ICE car anyway.  Brilliant car by the way!

typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion

oop north

18 June 2019

We are taking my wife’s freelander to Cornwall for family holiday instead of the iPace. There should def be finger pointing as ecotricity is widely derided by everybody who needs a CCS charger - almost 100% unreliable but they pretend there isn’t a problem. With their monopoly at motorway services they are doing a massive disservice to EV drivers. 

Torque Stear

18 June 2019

They could have made it compatible with Tesla's supercharging network which works pretty well for getting anywhere in the UK and most of europe with quick charging.

I imagine the answer is why not are:

1: Pride

2: Corporate inertia seperating "fuel sales" from car manufacture

3: Being out of control of the technical standards and also probably having to meet Tesla standards of quick charging

