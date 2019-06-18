Jaguar UK boss: EVs still aren't easy enough to live with

Shortcomings in the UK’s charging infrastructure are increasingly holding back drivers from switching to electric vehicles (EVs), according to Jaguar's UK managing director, Rawdon Glover.

In particular, Glover highlighted the number of different charging suppliers, the variability of the service these provide and the variety of methods of payment as needing simpler solutions to boost public confidence.

“I’d like to see a faster roll-out of infrastructure in terms of scale, of course, especially in light of the government’s stated Road to Zero ambitions, but I also think there need to be steps to make what we have today more usable," said Glover.

“I’m not finger-pointing: it’s clear that we have a role to play in that, as well as the Government and the incumbent suppliers. But we have to make it easier to live with electric cars, from ensuring geographical coverage to raising standards so that charge points always work to introducing a system where you can have one card – ideally your credit card – to pay wherever you are.