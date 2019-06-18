Jaguar UK boss: EVs still aren't easy enough to live with

Shortcomings in the UK’s charging infrastructure are increasingly holding back drivers from switching to electric vehicles (EVs), according to Jaguar's UK managing director, Rawdon Glover.
In particular, Glover highlighted the number of different charging suppliers, the variability of the service these provide and the variety of methods of payment as needing simpler solutions to boost public confidence.
“I’d like to see a faster roll-out of infrastructure in terms of scale, of course, especially in light of the government’s stated Road to Zero ambitions, but I also think there need to be steps to make what we have today more usable," said Glover.
“I’m not finger-pointing: it’s clear that we have a role to play in that, as well as the Government and the incumbent suppliers. But we have to make it easier to live with electric cars, from ensuring geographical coverage to raising standards so that charge points always work to introducing a system where you can have one card – ideally your credit card – to pay wherever you are.
WallMeerkat
“If a customer comes in and says that electric would suit them for 50 weeks of the year, but for the other two they need to drive 1000 miles to go skiing or whatever, we will find a way to build that into the sale."
This I find with my own driving, 95% of the journeys would be covered by EV range, it's that 5% of time taking longer trips that diesel comes into play. If I was wealthy enough to own an iPace (the only SUV I like!) it would be nice if they could allow me to borrow an XE diesel for that fortnight when I'm doing a long journey.
jason_recliner
I own and drive a sedan or hatch. On the occasions I go camping, I hire a 4WD. Not only does this save me having to drive an impractical 4WD all the time, but it means we can hand the inevitably disgusting vehicle back at the end of the trip and let somebody else worry about the mess.
xxxx
Honest
Thing to remember BEV's won't suit everyone for some time yet but that's not the 'be all and end all' as even a 60% take up in 1 decade will make a huge difference.
Going back to the article, wonder how many buyers of the the £60k I-Pace have access to another decent ICE car anyway. Brilliant car by the way!
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
oop north
We are taking my wife’s freelander to Cornwall for family holiday instead of the iPace. There should def be finger pointing as ecotricity is widely derided by everybody who needs a CCS charger - almost 100% unreliable but they pretend there isn’t a problem. With their monopoly at motorway services they are doing a massive disservice to EV drivers.
Torque Stear
They could have made it compatible with Tesla's supercharging network which works pretty well for getting anywhere in the UK and most of europe with quick charging.
I imagine the answer is why not are:
1: Pride
2: Corporate inertia seperating "fuel sales" from car manufacture
3: Being out of control of the technical standards and also probably having to meet Tesla standards of quick charging
