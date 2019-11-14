Jaguar E-Pace to follow XF and F-Pace with 2020 overhaul

Jaguar is planning a batch of updates for its E-Pace SUV, joining the upcoming 2020 XF and F-Pace in a brand-wide range overhaul.

First prototypes have been spotted undergoing road testing in disguise outside the maker’s development facilities in Gaydon, Warwickshire. The images don’t reveal much, but given what's covered up, we can expect a lightly reshaped grille and new lights at both the front and rear.

The grille-mounted front sensors appear to have been modified, too, suggesting Jaguar will introduce a more advanced array of driver assistance technology in the new model.

The interior is likely to be upgraded as well, but don’t expect the same significant overhaul as the 2019 XE saloon. For starters, the E-Pace already has Jaguar's latest gear selector design and rotary dial climate controls, but we could still see material upgrades and a new generation of intotainment system introduced.