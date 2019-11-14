Jaguar E-Pace to follow XF and F-Pace with 2020 overhaul

Jaguar is planning a batch of updates for its E-Pace SUV, joining the upcoming 2020 XF and F-Pace in a brand-wide range overhaul.
First prototypes have been spotted undergoing road testing in disguise outside the maker’s development facilities in Gaydon, Warwickshire. The images don’t reveal much, but given what's covered up, we can expect a lightly reshaped grille and new lights at both the front and rear.
The grille-mounted front sensors appear to have been modified, too, suggesting Jaguar will introduce a more advanced array of driver assistance technology in the new model.
The interior is likely to be upgraded as well, but don’t expect the same significant overhaul as the 2019 XE saloon. For starters, the E-Pace already has Jaguar's latest gear selector design and rotary dial climate controls, but we could still see material upgrades and a new generation of intotainment system introduced.
Join the debate
JMax18
I wonder when the 'Pivi Pro'
I wonder when the 'Pivi Pro' infotainment system from the Defender will start to appear in the rest of the range. it certainly looks much more modern and intuitive.
Theyve got quite a few new models on the roll out at the moment.
PMG
facelift e pace
I hope this involves moving the car from the 1st generation Evoke chassis to the lighter new-gen evoke chassis with a more sporting tune. The weight of the current Epace and its consequence for MPG and handling put me off purchase
Add your comment