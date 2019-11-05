New Jaguar F-Type: 2020 restyling shown with less disguise

Jaguar is in the process of testing an updated F-Type due for reveal next year, and new shots give us the closest look yet at the external and internal changes for the new model.
The photographs, taken near Jaguar Land Rover's Gaydon technical HQ, show two prototypes are shedding camouflage as testing ramps up. We can now see the restyled front end more clearly, with a new clamshell bonnet, slim, angular LED headlights mounted lower down the nose and a more prominent grille.
A look at the rear shows it retains the same vertical bootlid, but with new wraparound tail-lights and a reshaped bumper. A quick glimpse at the cabin doesn't reveal much, but it looks like the infotainment has moved on a generation, while the rotary dial climate display remains.
It's expected that much of the more advanced technology and infotainment features from the I-Pace and the 2019 XE will make its way into the F-Type. That means new digital dials, a larger and more feature-laden touchscreen, and substantial upgrades to the materials.
Join the debate
bol
Heavily or heavy updates F Type?
Lets hope it loses a few hundred kilos along the way. Otherwise they’re just messing with the best bit about the car without addressing the worst.
LP in Brighton
Is it worth it?
Can the investment be justified given the low sales numbers and JLR's current finances? Surely the company has more important tasks than improving a car that's already pretty good, but simply not selling. It might be better to sort out some of the "volume" models, or speed up the arrival of more EVs.
JMax18
Its a great car, and it
Its a great car, and it desperatly needs an interior overhaul. I'm sure they'll make a good job of it.
As you say LP, is it worth it. Nobody seems to buy them at all. I've never seen one on the road here in Ireland. I didn't like the idea of an all-electric F-Type at all, but actually, it would be bound to make the same impact as the I-Pace.
I think the problem lies in the fact that its too betwixt and between, a bit of a pure sports car, but just not sporty enough, and a bit of a touring car, yet not comfortable enough.
Daniel Joseph
@JMax18
JMax18, you've absolutely nailed the problem with the F-Type in your last sentence. I owned one briefly before reverting to a Boxster, and It was neither fish nor fowl: too wide and unwieldy to be a sports car (which was what I wanted) too stiffly sprung (on 20" wheels) for long distance comfort.
TStag
What Jaguar needs to do:
What Jaguar needs to do:
- Build the J Pace, SUVs sell, enough said
- Scrap the XE
- Replace the XJ with an electric model
- Replace the XF with Jaguars answer to the Tesla model 3
- Replace the F type with three sports cars a la Boxter, Cayman and 911 but make them all electric
JMax18
@TStag
@TStag
J Pace sounds interesting, I would bet on it coming out, a much larger luxury SUV, a copy of the Range Rover
Don't see why they would scrap the XE, since it is the best saloon they have, and the most popular. I could see them merging some parts of the XF into the XE by way of bodystyles, however.
Its no secret they're making an electric saloon car. They might as well replace the XJ with it and go the whole hog on luxury.
F type idea sounds nice, but sports cars just aren't the thing these days. They could make it into a sporty GT. Or else into a cheap pure sports car that actually performs.
JMax18
Its a great car, and it
Its a great car, and it desperatly needs an interior overhaul. I'm sure they'll make a good job of it.
As you say LP, is it worth it. Nobody seems to buy them at all. I've never seen one on the road here in Ireland. I didn't like the idea of an all-electric F-Type at all, but actually, it would be bound to make the same impact as the I-Pace.
I think the problem lies in the fact that its too betwixt and between, a bit of a pure sports car, but just not sporty enough, and a bit of a touring car, yet not comfortable enough.
artill
I think JLR could be on the
I think JLR could be on the right track here. the current car has been around a long time with little change to its looks, so this will make the new version stand out. And although its hard to tell with all the camo, thin lights could be quite an improvement. The interior could do with a bit of work too, and the straight 6 should be good too.
I do hope they retain the manual option even though they dont sell many. But i wouldnt bet on it
eseaton
I love the F type, and my 12
I love that it comes with proper engines (except the 2.0 obviously).
I love that it has a manual option.
I really don't care if the 'infotainment' system is a bit clonky. It is a car.
I'm not so fond of the fake popping exhaust noises.
I just wish it had occasional rear seats so I could have one.
And it really doesn't matter if it is a few years old. The obsession with ever shorter replacement cycles is foolish.
wyaak2
2021 model year
The updates will actually be for the 2021 model year, as the updated 2020 F type was announced this January:
https://media.jaguar.com/en-us/news/2019/01/new-checkered-flag-limited-edition-model-joins-2020-jaguar-f-type-line
Pages
Add your comment