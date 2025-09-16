Hyundai will continue to launch new cars across all fuel types and not shut itself out of any part of the market, its top executive in Europe has confirmed.

Xavier Martinet, who took the CEO role at Hyundai Europe in January after moving from Dacia, is “convinced there is a huge untapped potential” in Hyundai in Europe – something proven by the fact that the brand’s performance in the region lags behind that of other major markets in the world, such as the US and India.

Specific areas of improvement that Hyundai needs to “seize” include its performance in fleet sales, which lag that of its private sales, and in greater penetration of the B-segment.

Heavily refreshed versions of the compact i20 and Bayon are planned to help boost sales here, alongside a production version of the recently unveiled Concept Three.

“The B-segment has a huge volume in Europe and we’ll be launching three new products," said Martinet. "There’s clearly an opportunity to grab some market share and conquer new customers.”

He said that while Hyundai will be “the only brand in Europe to have a complete range of EVs across segments”, from the Inster city car to the Ioniq 9 full-size SUV once the Concept Three makes production next year, it still needs to invest in hybrids and ICE cars, due to the slower than expected uptake of EVs in Europe.

“If customers want an EV, they will find anything they want in the Hyundai line-up," Martinet said. "But if the EV transition doesn’t happen as fast as we all thought, we need to be able to offer what customers want in the non-EV market.

“The renewal of the i20 and renewal of Bayon will have a hybrid offer, as this is what customers are looking for. We’re ready and willing to give customers what they want [with multiple powertrain options] and let them choose.”