Hyundai renews ICE models to hedge against EV volatility

Brand plans to go big on fleets and small cars to hedge its bets as uptake of electric cars slows

Mark Tisshaw
News
2 mins read
16 September 2025

Hyundai will continue to launch new cars across all fuel types and not shut itself out of any part of the market, its top executive in Europe has confirmed. 

Xavier Martinet, who took the CEO role at Hyundai Europe in January after moving from Dacia, is “convinced there is a huge untapped potential” in Hyundai in Europe – something proven by the fact that the brand’s performance in the region lags behind that of other major markets in the world, such as the US and India.

Specific areas of improvement that Hyundai needs to “seize” include its performance in fleet sales, which lag that of its private sales, and in greater penetration of the B-segment.

Heavily refreshed versions of the compact i20 and Bayon are planned to help boost sales here, alongside a production version of the recently unveiled Concept Three

“The B-segment has a huge volume in Europe and we’ll be launching three new products," said Martinet. "There’s clearly an opportunity to grab some market share and conquer new customers.”

He said that while Hyundai will be “the only brand in Europe to have a complete range of EVs across segments”, from the Inster city car to the Ioniq 9 full-size SUV once the Concept Three makes production next year, it still needs to invest in hybrids and ICE cars, due to the slower than expected uptake of EVs in Europe.

“If customers want an EV, they will find anything they want in the Hyundai line-up," Martinet said. "But if the EV transition doesn’t happen as fast as we all thought, we need to be able to offer what customers want in the non-EV market. 

“The renewal of the i20 and renewal of Bayon will have a hybrid offer, as this is what customers are looking for. We’re ready and willing to give customers what they want [with multiple powertrain options] and let them choose.”

Hyundai Bayon front quarter

Read our review

Car review
hyundai i20 review 2023 01 cornering front

Hyundai i20

Hyundai turns on the style – just a little – for its third-generation Polo chaser

Read our review
This is particularly important in the here and now, said Martinet, as the evolution of EV sales figures is “more regulation-driven than customer-driven, and that’s the major issue we’re facing”.

He added: “This is why we need to propose something to all the customers in the market. If I have market share on EV, hybrid and ICE, I’m hedging myself against volatility on the market.”

More broadly, Martinet said Hyundai will continue to invest heavily in design and push the design boundaries of its car as design is one of the best ways to “differentiate yourself positively”.

“If you’re the second preferred vehicle from customers, you’re the first one to not buy.”

Mark Tisshaw

mark-tisshaw-autocar
Title: Editor

Mark is a journalist with more than a decade of top-level experience in the automotive industry. He first joined Autocar in 2009, having previously worked in local newspapers. He has held several roles at Autocar, including news editor, deputy editor, digital editor and his current position of editor, one he has held since 2017.

From this position he oversees all of Autocar’s content across the print magazine, autocar.co.uk website, social media, video, and podcast channels, as well as our recent launch, Autocar Business. Mark regularly interviews the very top global executives in the automotive industry, telling their stories and holding them to account, meeting them at shows and events around the world.

Mark is a Car of the Year juror, a prestigious annual award that Autocar is one of the main sponsors of. He has made media appearances on the likes of the BBC, and contributed to titles including What Car?Move Electric and Pistonheads, and has written a column for The Sun.

