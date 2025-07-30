Hyundai has previewed the design of the striking electric hatchback concept it will reveal at next week's Munich motor show.

It has also revealed a name for the show car: Concept Three - which all but confirms the eventual production car will be called the Ioniq 3, and closely related to the Kia EV3 - as Ioniq 9 is to EV9.

The design sketch suggests Hyundai's hatchback will be more closely related to the rakish Ioniq 6 saloon in its styling, than the 1980s-inspired Ioniq 5 crossover or the monolithic Ioniq 9 SUV.

In profile, it resembles a race-inspired two-door sports coupé - with its stand-out features including a chunky ducktail rear wing and diffuser, aggressive front splitter, narrow wraparound lights, swollen haunches and a compact, visor-shaped glasshouse that's heavily raked - presumably in the name of aerodynamic efficiency.

As well as previewing an eventual Cupra Born rival, the Hyundai Concept Three will also serve as a showcase for the firm's new 'Art of Steel' design language, which is said to be "inspired by the way steel bends and flows, the body features sculpted surfaces, clean intersections and distinctive character lines that emphasise both motion and precision".

Hyundai confirmed the production version of the Ioniq 3 will go on sale in the third quarter of 2026, so deliveries could begin as soon as next July.

The car will be based on the same scalable E-GMP platform that is used by nearly all EVs in the Hyundai Motor Group, which comprises Hyundai, Kia and Genesis.

It's therefore likely to get a similar set-up to the similarly sized Kia EV3, which is offered with either a 58.3kWh or an 81.4kWh battery pack for ranges of 267 and 372 miles respectively. All versions of the EV3 are powered by a single electric motor that sends 201bhp and 209lb ft to the front wheels.

Inside, the new electric car will bring a “step change” in usability for Hyundai. This includes a new infotainment system that, Autocar has been told, will enable elements such as ambient lighting and noise to alter according to driving modes or chosen style.