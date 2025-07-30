BACK TO ALL NEWS
Hyundai to preview Ioniq 3 with radical electric hot hatch concept
IT issue leaves JLR unable to register cars on crucial 'new plate' day

Hyundai to preview Ioniq 3 with radical electric hot hatch concept

Striking new Concept Three will star at Munich next week, before evolving into a Cupra Born rival

Will Rimell AutocarFelix Page
2 September 2025

Hyundai has previewed the design of the striking electric hatchback concept it will reveal at next week's Munich motor show.

It has also revealed a name for the show car: Concept Three - which all but confirms the eventual production car will be called the Ioniq 3, and closely related to the Kia EV3 - as Ioniq 9 is to EV9.

The design sketch suggests Hyundai's hatchback will be more closely related to the rakish Ioniq 6 saloon in its styling, than the 1980s-inspired Ioniq 5 crossover or the monolithic Ioniq 9 SUV. 

In profile, it resembles a race-inspired two-door sports coupé - with its stand-out features including a chunky ducktail rear wing and diffuser, aggressive front splitter, narrow wraparound lights, swollen haunches and a compact, visor-shaped glasshouse that's heavily raked - presumably in the name of aerodynamic efficiency.

As well as previewing an eventual Cupra Born rival, the Hyundai Concept Three will also serve as a showcase for the firm's new 'Art of Steel' design language, which is said to be "inspired by the way steel bends and flows, the body features sculpted surfaces, clean intersections and distinctive character lines that emphasise both motion and precision".

Hyundai confirmed the production version of the Ioniq 3 will go on sale in the third quarter of 2026, so deliveries could begin as soon as next July. 

The car will be based on the same scalable E-GMP platform that is used by nearly all EVs in the Hyundai Motor Group, which comprises Hyundai, Kia and Genesis.

It's therefore likely to get a similar set-up to the similarly sized Kia EV3, which is offered with either a 58.3kWh or an 81.4kWh battery pack for ranges of 267 and 372 miles respectively. All versions of the EV3 are powered by a single electric motor that sends 201bhp and 209lb ft to the front wheels.

Inside, the new electric car will bring a “step change” in usability for Hyundai. This includes a new infotainment system that, Autocar has been told, will enable elements such as ambient lighting and noise to alter according to driving modes or chosen style.

Join the debate

Comments
4
Add a comment…
Tonrichard 30 July 2025

What I am really waiting for from Hyundai is a smaller N model similar in size to the now discontinued i20 and i30 but using the technology and experience applied to the Ioniq 5 and 6. If we are going to have to have EVs we need some credible hot hatch models. 

MisterMR44 26 August 2025

Agree with @Tonrichard. Hyundai 'N' division knows how to produce excellent hot hatches. Not sure they realy need to "plug the gap between the Inster and Bayon." I reckon just make 'N' versions of those cars for sensible money. The Ioniq 5N is an awesome car (the 6N will no doubt be the same)... but you'll barely see them on the road because they cost the money they do. Imagine an Inster N with 330bhp for £30k. I'd have that...

Peter Cavellini 1 July 2025

I think I've only ever seen one, it's that forgettable.

xxxx 30 June 2025

Not so much hit with the 'dull stick' more not hit with any stick. So forgettable.

