Hot Yaris is on the cards as Toyota aims to forge racing links

European sales boss hints a performance version of the Yaris is forthcoming, linking in with the company's Gazoo Racing motorsport arm
16 October 2019

Toyota is highly likely to produce a performance version of the new Yaris, according to Toyota Europe’s executive vice-president Matt Harrison.

The decision is part of a greater desire within Toyota to connect the brand’s Gazoo Racing motorsport activities to its road car range to help customers better understand the link.

Harrison said: “This is the strategy of Gazoo Racing – not just the sports cars, like Supra, but to look at performance derivatives as well.”

Although he stopped short of officially confirming a hot Yaris GR, Harrison said: “We have some ideas about more aspiration opportunities for the car, but you’ll hear more in a couple of months.

“That’s more related to our desire to link Yaris to our success in motorsport.” “On selected vehicles we will look at a GR derivative, which is differentiated on these [performance] grounds – whether that’s displacement or whatever.”

Toyota Yaris

Toyota Yaris

The original Toyota Yaris was a landmark car, since then it has lost ground to more talented rivals. Can it regain its crown from the formidable and long in the tooth Ford Fiesta?

Harrison refused to confirm whether or not a performance Yaris derivative would be a hybrid, adding: “Because of the strength of our hybrids in the sales mix [meeting fleet average CO2 regulations], it allows us the flexibility and scope to have lower volume performance derivatives like Supra.”

This suggests the brand is weighing up a traditional combustion engine option for a Yaris GR. The mention of displacement suggests the firm may upsize from the current flagship 1.5-litre unit. The limited-run  GRMN version of the outgoing Yaris sported a 1.8-litre supercharged petrol engine puting out 209bhp. 

Autocar understands the firm is also looking to do the same with the latest Corolla, with bosses saying a rival to the Ford Focus ST is "inevitable". With Harrison claiming we will see something pointing to a performance Yaris derivative in the coming months, it's likely that the smaller car is the bigger priority for now.

3

catnip

16 October 2019

No 3-door version, so it will still look too much like the 'cooking' models.

gavsmit

16 October 2019

I've always wanted a reliable, well built hot hatch with a long warranty and from a manufacturer with good customer service. That rules out a lot of the mainstream hot hatches in my experience.

The mention of a sports Yaris last year ignited my interest after Suzuki demanded an eye-watering £18k for their warm hatch Swift Sport so I ruled that one out (but with so many ridiculously priced basic supermini launches since then, suddenly £18k doesn't seem as huge as it did just a year ago - all part of the manufacturer's colaborative brainwashing of customers). But the GRMN Yaris turned out to be such a specialised bit of kit that they demanded over £26,000 for it!

I don't want a 'future classic' (that in the not-too-distant future I won't be able to drive or put fuel in), I want an affordable, reliable, small but practical fun car to drive that gives me a little bit of pleasure as a distraction from the rest of modern life.....but I don't want to fork out silly money for it! 

Maybe that's impossible today.........unless you can live with being ripped off by a huge deposit and never ending monthly finance payments (which I won't). No wonder so many people don't buy new cars any more.

Ubberfrancis44

16 October 2019
You wont have any problem to put "fuel in" anytime soon, it might not be petrol, but you will still have options.

 

You are just talking yourself out of it.

