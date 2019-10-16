Hot Yaris is on the cards as Toyota aims to forge racing links

Toyota is highly likely to produce a performance version of the new Yaris, according to Toyota Europe’s executive vice-president Matt Harrison.
The decision is part of a greater desire within Toyota to connect the brand’s Gazoo Racing motorsport activities to its road car range to help customers better understand the link.
Harrison said: “This is the strategy of Gazoo Racing – not just the sports cars, like Supra, but to look at performance derivatives as well.”
Although he stopped short of officially confirming a hot Yaris GR, Harrison said: “We have some ideas about more aspiration opportunities for the car, but you’ll hear more in a couple of months.
“That’s more related to our desire to link Yaris to our success in motorsport.” “On selected vehicles we will look at a GR derivative, which is differentiated on these [performance] grounds – whether that’s displacement or whatever.”
catnip
No 3-door version, so it will
No 3-door version, so it will still look too much like the 'cooking' models.
gavsmit
Hmmmm
I've always wanted a reliable, well built hot hatch with a long warranty and from a manufacturer with good customer service. That rules out a lot of the mainstream hot hatches in my experience.
The mention of a sports Yaris last year ignited my interest after Suzuki demanded an eye-watering £18k for their warm hatch Swift Sport so I ruled that one out (but with so many ridiculously priced basic supermini launches since then, suddenly £18k doesn't seem as huge as it did just a year ago - all part of the manufacturer's colaborative brainwashing of customers). But the GRMN Yaris turned out to be such a specialised bit of kit that they demanded over £26,000 for it!
I don't want a 'future classic' (that in the not-too-distant future I won't be able to drive or put fuel in), I want an affordable, reliable, small but practical fun car to drive that gives me a little bit of pleasure as a distraction from the rest of modern life.....but I don't want to fork out silly money for it!
Maybe that's impossible today.........unless you can live with being ripped off by a huge deposit and never ending monthly finance payments (which I won't). No wonder so many people don't buy new cars any more.
Ubberfrancis44
gavsmit wrote:
You wont have any problem to put "fuel in" anytime soon, it might not be petrol, but you will still have options.
You are just talking yourself out of it.
