Vauxhall is readying a hot new GSe version of its Mokka crossover as it transitions the nascent performance-focused sub-brand to offering solely electric cars.

The company has yet to confirm any details, but the new model made an appearance in a preview video posted to social media by CEO Florian Huettl announcing that it will ditch models with combustion engines such as the previous Astra GSe.

The Mokka is most likely to employ the same single-motor set-up used in the related Abarth 600e, Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce and Lancia Ypsilon HF. This is offered with outputs of 235bhp and 278bhp, which, in the 600e, yield 0-62mph times of 6.2sec and 5.9sec respectively. All three hot EVs are also fitted with limited-slip differentials to help them put that power to the Tarmac.

As well as an uplift in power, Huettl suggested that the Mokka GSe will be more greatly differentiated from the cooking version in dynamic terms than was the case for the Astra GSe. He said the performance brand now represents characteristics such as “great grip and g-forces” and “sweat”, but also “sliding through S-curves”.

The preview video implies the new GSe will be more clearly differentiated in styling terms too. The Mokka featured in it sports a rally-style roof scoop. It’s possible that this is an element reserved purely for a concept previewing an eventual production car, however.

In addition to the Mokka GSe, Huettl hinted that there will be further news on more electric Vauxhalls. He said: “[GSe] is also a promise that [Vauxhall’s] electric future will not be driven by compromise. There is more to come in 2025 – we are just getting started.”

It is possible that this is a hint at a big reveal at September's Munich motor show – home turf for Vauxhall twin brand Opel – although nothing has yet been made official.