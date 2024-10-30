The new Abarth 600e proves that even a brand you would associate with small, feisty Fiat 500-based runabouts isn't immune to electric crossovers.

But this entry into one very saturated market has allowed Abarth to explore new heights of performance and attempt to prove that cars like this can still be fun performance machines.

To help it with this, the 600e has been given a brand new platform, a motorsport-developed electric motor, bespoke Michelin tyres, a mechanical limited-slip differential and the most powerful drivetrain ever fitted to an Abarth road car.

It’s certainly going to need all of those to stand a chance against the establishment. Electric competitors like the Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce, MG 4 XPower and Volkswagen ID 3 GTX and the petrol-engined Ford Puma ST each have their own unique selling point, whether that be a surprisingly comprehensive dynamic flourish, big performance for a low price or everyday usability.

Where does the 600e fit in, then? Is it every bit the duplicitous track-slaying performer its maker says it is, or is it a bright-green mush of ill-fitting components from the Stellantis parts bin? Let's find out.

The Abarth 600e range at a glance

You can have the 600e in one of two specifications: Turismo or Scorpionissima.

The Turismo makes use of a 237bhp, front-mounted, separately excited electric motor developed in-house, with a 54kWh battery pack good for a range of 207 miles.