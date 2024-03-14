BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Lancia previews Ypsilon HF hot hatch and confirms rallying return
UP NEXT
Chinese firm Seres targets Audi and Tesla ahead of UK launch

Lancia previews Ypsilon HF hot hatch and confirms rallying return

New 237bhp electric hot hatch will be used as basis for combustion-powered Rally4 competition car
News
James AttwoodCharlie Martin Autocar
2 mins read
27 May 2024

Lancia will revive the legendary HF badge next year for an electric hot hatch based on the new Ypsilon – and which will also be used for a return to international rallying.

The Italian brand has confirmed that it will return to off-road competition with a new combustion-engined Rally 4 challenger based on the Ypsilon HF in 2025, and has also released the first image of the new road-going electric hot hatch.

The Ypsilon HF will put out 237bhp, suggesting that it will use the same front-mounted motor as sibling brand Abarth’s 600e. It will also get a lower, wider suspension set-up than the regular Ypsilon hatch, and will dispatch the 0-62mph sprint in 5.8sec, Lancia said.

Related articles

Notably, that is quicker than the last HF-badged Lancia, the second-generation Delta HPE HF, which cracked 62mph in 7.5sec. It is, however, slightly behind the legendary Delta HF Integrale Evo 2, which did the same sprint in 5.7sec.

The new HF badge is a mix of the 1960s original – with the elephant mascot painted in the same shade of red used on the 1966 Fulvia Coupé HF – and that used through the 1990s, with italicised ‘HF’ script.

The branding first appeared at the 1960 Geneva motor show as the marker for a band of loyal Lancia owners – the ‘Hi-Fi club’ – who had purchased at least six new cars from the Italian marque.

Three years later, it was adopted by the HF Lancia Racing Team and subsequently went on to represent the brand’s many successes in the World Rally Championship.

Lancia claimed 10 World Rally Championship constructors' titles and 73 event wins during its time in top-flight rallying, notably developing dominant cars across several different eras of competition. Those cars including the fabled Stratos from the late 1970s, the awesome Group B 037 and Delta challengers, and the all-wheel-drive Delta that dominated the early days of the Group A era.

However, Lancia won’t return directly to the top-flight of the World Rally Championship. Instead it will return with the Ypsilon Rally 4 HF, suggesting it will run in the two-wheel-drive Rally 4 class for customer machines.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

BMW 5 Series
Used BMW 5 Series 2010-2017 review
8
Used BMW 5 Series 2010-2017 review
bmw i5 review 2023 01 tracking front
BMW i5
7
BMW i5
ford transit custon review 2024 01 front panning
Ford Transit Custom
8
Ford Transit Custom
01 Ford eTransit Custom L1H1 review 2024 lead track
Ford E-Transit Custom
9
Ford E-Transit Custom
citroen e c3 review 2024 01 front tracking
Citroen e-C3
8
Citroen e-C3

View all car reviews

Back to top

The rallying Ypsilon will also trade the EV powertrain of the road version for a 1.2-litre turbocharged three-cylinder combustion engine that produces 215bhp. It will also use a five-speed mechanical transmission and feature a mechanical limited-slip differential.

The specifications on the car mean that it is almost certainly twinned with the Peugeot 208 Rally4 and the Opel Corsa Rally4 that are produced by Lancia’s sister brands within Stellantis. Both those machines share a platform, engine, gearbox and suspension parts.

Advertisement

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial Assistant, Autocar

As a reporter, Charlie plays a key role in setting the news agenda for the automotive industry. He joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication, What Car?. He's previously contributed to The Intercooler, and placed second in Hagerty’s 2019 Young Writer competition with a feature on the MG Metro 6R4

He is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, and hopes to one day add a lightweight sports car like an Alpine A110 or a Lotus Elise S1 to his collection.

James Attwood

James Attwood, digital editor
Title: Acting magazine editor

James is Autocar's acting magazine editor. Having served in that role since June 2023, he is in charge of the day-to-day running of the world's oldest car magazine, and regularly interviews some of the biggest names in the industry to secure news and features, such as his world exclusive look into production of Volkswagen currywurst. Really.

Before first joining Autocar in 2017, James spent more than a decade in motorsport journalist, working on Autosport, autosport.com, F1 Racing and Motorsport News, covering everything from club rallying to top-level international events. He also spent 18 months running Move Electric, Haymarket's e-mobility title, where he developed knowledge of the e-bike and e-scooter markets. 

used cars for sale

BMW 1 SERIES 1.6 114i Sport Euro 5 (s/s) 3dr
2013
£5,500
69,100miles
Petrol
Manual
3
BMW X1 2.0 20d SE Steptronic SDrive Euro 5 5dr
2010
£4,095
110,275miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Kia Sportage 1.7 CRDi 1 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£8,490
69,403miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Nissan JUKE 1.6 Tekna Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2012
£4,995
77,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
BMW M6 4.4 V8 DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2015
£36,950
16,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Audi RS6 Avant 4.0 TFSI V8 Tiptronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£34,995
83,543miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Land Rover Range Rover 3.0 TD V6 Autobiography Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£27,950
54,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Vauxhall Zafira Tourer 1.4i Turbo Exclusiv Euro 6 5dr
2015
£6,299
57,193miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Kia Ceed 1.6 CRDi GT-Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£5,516
118,500miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 14 March 2024

237hp?, that enough these days?, using the HF on this Car I'd think it has big Shoes to fill and this isn't it I'm afraid IMO.

Latest Reviews

BMW 5 Series
Used BMW 5 Series 2010-2017 review
8
Used BMW 5 Series 2010-2017 review
bmw i5 review 2023 01 tracking front
BMW i5
7
BMW i5
ford transit custon review 2024 01 front panning
Ford Transit Custom
8
Ford Transit Custom
01 Ford eTransit Custom L1H1 review 2024 lead track
Ford E-Transit Custom
9
Ford E-Transit Custom
citroen e c3 review 2024 01 front tracking
Citroen e-C3
8
Citroen e-C3

View all car reviews