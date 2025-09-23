BACK TO ALL NEWS
Government could buy parts for JLR to help suppliers after hack

British car maker has pushed back production restart by another week, extending pause to a whole month

Will Rimell Autocar
25 September 2025

The UK government could buy parts for JLR in an effort to keep suppliers afloat after the car maker was forced to stop production following a cyber attack on 1 September.

The suggestion has come as ministers weigh up whether and how to support the Land Rover maker after it extended its global production pause by a week to 1 October.

The main stumbling block for the idea is logistical, in that the bought parts would need to be stored somewhere, reports the BBC.

As such, other ideas are also being floated, such as government-backed loans to suppliers. However, this isn’t considered a viable option by those in need of support.

Concerns from suppliers – some of which are thought to be close to bankruptcy – will be heard by the Business and Trade Select Committee this afternoon. The government will then use these findings to make a decision.

Speaking on Tuesday at JLR's roof supplier, Webasto, business secretary Chris McDonald told the BBC it was "really important that we don't impose solutions on businesses but that we work with them".

JLR's production pause extended

On 23 September, JLR extended its vehicle production pause by another week. 

The company had planned to restart production at its UK and Slovakia factories on 24 September but delayed the restart as part of a plan to resume operations "in a safe and secure manner".

The move means JLR will lose a full month of vehicle production, having not produced any vehicles since shutting down all its global systems in response to the attack on 1 September.

The impact on volumes will be made clear when the company releases its production numbers for the quarter, but in the three months to the end of September last year, it produced more than 80,000 cars.

In a statement sent to Autocar, a JLR spokesperson said: "We have made this decision to give clarity for the coming week as we build the timeline for the phased restart of our operations and continue our investigation.

"Our teams continue to work around the clock alongside cybersecurity specialists, the NCSC [National Cyber Security Centre] and law enforcement to ensure we restart in a safe and secure manner.

"Our focus remains on supporting our customers, suppliers, colleagues and our retailers, who remain open. We fully recognise this is a difficult time for all connected with JLR and we thank everyone for their continued support and patience."

The delay comes after the UK government stepped in to help JLR resume operations following the cyber attack.

JLR said this was "an important move to further identify the challenges businesses are facing following the recent cyber incident at JLR".

The hack on 1 September has left JLR incapacitated. It has led to production shutdowns at all of JLR's global plants, created issues with parts ordering and stifled retailers.

The effect could be costing JLR up to £5 million a day, business economics professor David Bailey has told Autocar.

Worry for employees

Since the cyber attack, the majority of JLR’s employees have been off work, with lost hours being banked.

Union Unite said last week that employees within the supply chain are being told to apply for Universal Credit as they are moved onto reduced or zero-hours contracts by employers battling to stay afloat.

Earlier reports suggested that some suppliers “will go bust” as a result of the ongoing issues at JLR.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said the union has written to the UK government demanding it set up a furlough scheme to take the pressure off suppliers by supplementing workers’ pay packets while they’re unable to do their jobs.

“Workers in the JLR supply chain must not be made to pay the price for the cyber attack,” said Graham. “It is the government’s responsibility to protect jobs and industries that are a vital part of the economy.”

Graham cited a similar scheme set up on 15 September by the Scottish government to support bus maker Alexander Dennis and said “a similar scheme for workers in the JLR supply chain [should be set up] now”.

JLR hack: what happened?

Autocar first reported issues affecting JLR on 1 September, when dealers couldn't register new cars on 'new plate day' , traditionally one of the year's busiest for registrations.

In an effort to combat the hack, JLR began “shutting down our systems” on 2 September.

It's still in the process of rebuilding them and is unabel to confirm a timescale for the fix.

The hack has left JLR incapacitated. No cars have been produced globally since, leading to millions of pounds of lost income.

The extent of the issues meant JLR brought police and cybersecurity experts in to “restart our global applications in a controlled and safe manner”.

During this process, which included an investigation, it was discovered that "some data" was "affected", said JLR. Those affected will be contacted, said the firm.

It's not officially known what data was taken or if a ransom demand has been made, but it is thought it most likely involves customer data given the involvement of the police.

JLR said in a statement on 15 September that it will look to restart production on 24 September.

Who has claimed responsibility for JLR hack?

On 3 September, a group of hackers calling themselves Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters claimed responsibility for the attack on JLR.

This is the same group that hacked Marks & Spencer in May, causing the British retailer seven weeks of disruption and costing £300 million in lost operating profit.

It claimed to have obtained customer data after exploiting a similar flaw in JLR’s IT system. The claim was made on a Telegram messenger group, where a user linked to the hackers posted a screenshot of what appeared to show JLR's internal system.

A member of the group revealled that a well-known flaw in SAP Netweaver, third-party software used by JLR, was exploited to access the data.

The US's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency warned about the flaw earlier this year. An update for the software was released, but whether JLR applied it is unknown.

It's also not known what data was taken or if a ransom demand has been made of JLR.

sabre 24 September 2025

From 1 October the market will be flooded by thr good old unreliable JLR cars. How happy we all are!!Seriously: The cheapest way to improve is adding just few Japanese QA engineers to the management. Sorry, Oxford and Cambridge graduates.

scotty5 23 September 2025

Not mentioned in the Autocar article but from another news source:

In September 2023, JLR outsourced its IT and digital services to Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), also a Tata-owned company, intended, it said, to "transform, simplify, and help manage its digital estate...

They say transform, simplify and help manage, but we all know it was cost cutting.

Put all your eggs in the one basket and...  It's not rocket science. 

skikid 21 September 2025

This is also exacerbated when you offshore computing it skills to places like India as Aldi Uk are doing making hundreds of I.T.it guys redundant in Accounting ,Buying and other departments ,think it is about 500 they should be made to pay duty  for importing outsorced services .

