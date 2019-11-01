Future classics: eleven used performance SUVs set to increase in value

The performance SUV isn't a new phenomenon, but a near insatiable appetite for high-riding and off-road capable cars has led to a boom in recent years.

With so much choice, however, which models are most likely to see a return on your investment? We asked the experts at automotive data company Cap HPI to pick eleven cars that have the potential to become collectors' items.

The performance SUVs most likely to rise in value

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio

One of two cars that brought Alfa’s iconic cloverleaf badge back into relevance, the Stelvio Quadrifoglio is also one of the best-handling performance SUVs to have ever completed the demanding Autocar road test. With the same twin-turbocharged, 2.9-litre six-cylinder engine as the Giulia QV, producing 503bhp, it is capable of a 0-62mph sprint time of less than four seconds.

More impressive is its breadth of ability, with the sharp steering and keen response of a sports car proving quite the handful for those inexperienced with its aggression. Relatively low volumes in the UK should ensure that it becomes a well-regarded modern classic faster than most.

Expect to pay between £55,000 and £65,000 for a used example.