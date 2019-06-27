Ford to launch three new model names by 2024 in Europe

Ford’s rollout of its redesigned European business plan will result in a radical overhaul of its large car range, as the brand confirms three new model nameplates for the region in the next five years.
The firm says it is “freshening and expanding its vehicle line-up in Europe”, with the three new nameplates coming “as it continues to grow its utility vehicle portfolio”.
The new models, which are in addition to the new Kuga family SUV, Puma small crossover and not-for-UK Explorer, also include the “Mustang-inspired fully electric performance utility” model, as Ford dubs it.
Ford of Europe president Stuart Rowley told Autocar that the European focus is on an expansion of its “family utility line-up”, but he wouldn’t confirm specific names or models that will be replaced.
“We are very focused in orienting our portfolio with where consumers are going," he said. "Many buyers are moving into the utility space, but for us the key question is where buyers are going next."
If Ford is going hard on SUVs, it’s time to think about what the next trend will be because this company seems to be perpetually behind the curve in Europe.
The S Max lost a lot of character in its second generation, but for me, Ford had something to develop and nurture here. A spacious, taller sports estate with the option of 7 seats and 4WD? The styling can evolve but the core proposition is sound.
