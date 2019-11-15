Ford Mustang Mach-E: first images of all-new electric SUV leak out

The Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUV has been leaked on the firm's online configurator ahead of its official reveal on Sunday prior to the Los Angeles motor show.
The images and some US spec and pricing information were revealed shortly after the name of the Mustang Mach-E, which is conceived as a high-performance rival to the Tesla Model Y, was officially confirmed. The vehicle had previously been referred to as 'Mustang-inspired' but had not been given a name.
Chief among the information in the limited spec revealed was the revelation that the Mustang Mach-E will be available with a variety of different power outputs, giving 0-60mph times rated between mid-three seconds and mid-six seconds. Range for these models is quoted at between 230 and 300 miles on the EPA system, while all-wheel drive and rear-wheel drive are available depending on which model is chosen.
The move suggests that Ford is planning to grow the Mustang nameplate into a fuller model line, taking advantage of its heritage in the US market while lending it authority in the crucial Chinese market. Sales of the current Mustang in Europe, where it dominates its sector, also suggest the name resonates globally.
xxxx
Ford EV Promises
Only another 15 full EV models by 2022 to go then. FORD are so far behind it's painful to watch.
Takeitslowly
xxxx wrote:
The impression is that you are keeping an unnaturally close watch on this item. Unless you are privy to confidential plans, on what basis do you "despair"?. What would you do if they got to their pledge, minus ONE model?. Plans change and if Ford were to STICK to plans made public years ago, they would be on their way out, given inflexibility and inability to change according to market forces, then what would you do?.
xxxx
Take It Slower, you might learn something
Yea imagine that, 'posting in a forum on a subject you are interested in' emmmm. Still not as unnatural as a 'stalker type' keyboard warrior who thinks he's clever by posting dumb replies like YOURSELF.
eseaton
Wisely so, I would say XXXX.
Why do you care so much?
Peter Cavellini
Ooooh! Yipeee..
Ok Ford, put your Wonga where your statement is, let’s have it, I’ll be glad to see a genuine competitor for Tesla...
m2srt
A fly in the ointment!
xxxx
No fly
A fair chunk will come from less refining of oil, then there's the fact we're using less electicity, the link up with Norway, more wind power, Nuclear from France. It's not like it's going to be even 20% take up within the next 5 years. There'll be a mixture of fuels for cars and fuel sources. Moving on...
m2srt
short term view!
xxxx
Bury your head in the sand at your peril
Nope, 20% alone comes from wind and solar, a fair chunk comes from Nuclear. Going forwards there'll be much more wind power, solar power and power imported from Norway, France. (we barely touch coal these days)
And best of all something which most people don't understand to make petrol you need power and lots of it, obviously that'll be a large saving in itself.
As I said there'll be a mix and adoption will be slow but ignore at your peril, so it's my point that stands.
nagromnewo
Did you mean Cobalt?
Cobalt is much more of a concern. Tesla batteries are less than 3% cobalt and they are working hard to eliminate it.
As for the electricity grid keeping up? Electric vehicles are usually charged at night while the owner sleeps when there is little load and utilities would be delighted to be able to sell more of their product. The grid will cope and keep up with development just fine.
