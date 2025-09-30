BACK TO ALL NEWS
First picture of Genesis GV60 Magma released ahead of unveiling
Honda to reveal new 0 SUV and baby EV at Tokyo motor show

First picture of Genesis GV60 Magma released ahead of unveiling

Performance EV set to use same 641bhp dual-motor system as Hyundai Ioniq 5 N but tuned for “gentleman driver”

Will Rimell Autocar
News
2 mins read
30 September 2025

Genesis has shared the first picture of its GV60 Magma performance EV ahead of its unveiling in the coming months - and it sports a chunky rear wing.

The car will sit at the top of the GV60 line-up and is the first of a new range of performance variants for all the Korean premium brand’s model lines.

Genesis likened Magma to a toned-down version of parent firm Hyundai’s N sub-brand. The GV60 Magma especially is touted as housing Hyundai Ioniq 5 N performance but tuned specifically for the “gentleman driver”.

The Magma badge will also spawn a new works entry at Le Mans as Genesis pushes into the upper echelons of motorsport for the first time.

Almost identical to the track-inspired concept that previewed it in 2024 (below), the GV60 Magma builds on the standard GV60 with a more aggressive front end and a lower and wider bodykit. At the back, a long wing can be seen.

While technical details are under wraps, the GV60 Magma is expected to adopt much of its hot Hyundai sibling’s underpinnings, including its 89.0kWh battery and 641bhp dual-motor powertrain. 

In the Ioniq 5 N, which is based on the same E-GMP platform as the GV60, this is good for 278 miles and a 3.4sec 0-62mph sprint.

Pricing has yet to be revealed, but Autocar understands the GV60 Magma could be sold for as much as £100,000. The standard GV60 can be specced as high as £77,000.

Speaking previously about what to expect from the car, vehicle development chief Tyrone Johnson – known for his work on the Ford Focus RS and Hyundai i30 N – told Autocar it will be more about drivability than pace.

Latest Reviews

Tesla Model Y review 2025 5001 front cornering
Tesla Model Y
8
Tesla Model Y
Audi Q3 TFSI progressivred SG47241
Audi Q3
Audi Q3
Mercedes G580 review 2025 001 front tracking
Mercedes-Benz G-Class electric review
7
Mercedes-Benz G-Class electric review
MG Cyberster review 2024 01 front tracking
MG Cyberster
7
MG Cyberster
nissan leaf 2025 jh 4 1600x1067 f8e122e6 c2ec 4f58 835b 7a1b89b7dd3a
Nissan Leaf
Nissan Leaf

“Speed is becoming much less important: it is no longer the one and only thing," he said. "We do not want to think about power or push for specific power figures [such as breaking 1000bhp]. This car will have enough power, probably more than owners will ever use.”

Instead, driving engagement is the key pillar of the Magma brand, Johnson said. He suggested the artificial gearchanges and engine noise that feature in the Ioniq 5 N and forthcoming Ioniq 6 N saloon could be brought over.

“The characteristics of a car are not just made by the powertrain. Software is probably now just as important,” he said. “We can create motion cues, like the gearchanges and engine noise, as a sense of communication. It is more than just a fun gimmick.”

Genesis confirmed on Tuesday that testing of the GV60 Magma had been completed. This follows a programme that included testing on motorways, mountainous roads, and circuits in California, New Zealand, Sweden, South Korea and more in an effort to “refine everyday drivability and race-track capability”.

MisterMR44 30 September 2025

Okay. Gulp! Wow. As an Ioniq 5N owner, I was actually looking forward to this as a possible "go to" at the next trade in... but I'm pretty sure if £100k is the target price they're looking to sell this at... it'll flatline in the showrooms and completely doom the Magma performance brand for me. The Ioniq 5N - brilliant as it is - is already a bit of a value perception stretch at £66k. I can't see where an additional thirty-odd grand's worth of "gentleman" will go to make this a better proposition. Good luck, Genesis. Liking what you do... but not where you're dropping your anchor at...

