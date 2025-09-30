Genesis has shared the first picture of its GV60 Magma performance EV ahead of its unveiling in the coming months - and it sports a chunky rear wing.

The car will sit at the top of the GV60 line-up and is the first of a new range of performance variants for all the Korean premium brand’s model lines.

Genesis likened Magma to a toned-down version of parent firm Hyundai’s N sub-brand. The GV60 Magma especially is touted as housing Hyundai Ioniq 5 N performance but tuned specifically for the “gentleman driver”.

The Magma badge will also spawn a new works entry at Le Mans as Genesis pushes into the upper echelons of motorsport for the first time.

Almost identical to the track-inspired concept that previewed it in 2024 (below), the GV60 Magma builds on the standard GV60 with a more aggressive front end and a lower and wider bodykit. At the back, a long wing can be seen.

While technical details are under wraps, the GV60 Magma is expected to adopt much of its hot Hyundai sibling’s underpinnings, including its 89.0kWh battery and 641bhp dual-motor powertrain.

In the Ioniq 5 N, which is based on the same E-GMP platform as the GV60, this is good for 278 miles and a 3.4sec 0-62mph sprint.

Pricing has yet to be revealed, but Autocar understands the GV60 Magma could be sold for as much as £100,000. The standard GV60 can be specced as high as £77,000.

Speaking previously about what to expect from the car, vehicle development chief Tyrone Johnson – known for his work on the Ford Focus RS and Hyundai i30 N – told Autocar it will be more about drivability than pace.