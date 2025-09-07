BACK TO ALL NEWS
First look at production Cupra Raval hot hatch

New electric supermini, set to be the Spanish brand's smallest and most affordable model, will arrive next year

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
1 min read
7 September 2025

The production version of the Cupra Raval supermini has been shown for the first time at the Munich motor show.

Under its camouflage wrap, it is evident that several key cues from the previous UrbanRebel concept car remain intact.

These include its large triangular headlights and sharp-edged rear end with a wraparound light bar, although the front grille has been simplified.

The electric hatchback will become Cupra’s smallest and most affordable model when it arrives next year, with prices expected to start around £25,000.

Technical specifications have yet to be confirmed, but it's based on the same MEB Entry architecture as the forthcoming Volkswagen ID Polo, Volkswagen ID Cross and Skoda Epiq.

It will be modified to provide a sportier character, however, and the Raval is therefore expected to offer the same 223bhp front-mounted electric motor as employed by the ID Polo GTI.

Cupra previously suggested that UrbanRebel concept would dispatch the 0-62mph sprint in 6.9sec, positioning it just behind the 217bhp Alpine A290 in performance terms.

Cupra added that the concept would have a range of 273 miles (in long-range guise), which would put it on a par with the ID Polo.

The Raval borrows its name from the El Raval district of Barcelona, and it will be built in the nearby city of Martorell.

