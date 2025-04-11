BACK TO ALL NEWS
First look at MG CyberX SUV ahead of reveal tomorrow
Is Elon Musk really putting EV buyers off Tesla?

First look at MG CyberX SUV ahead of reveal tomorrow

Boxy-looking SUV will be unveiled at the Shanghai motor show as a follow-up to the Cyberster roadster

Greg Kable
News
2 mins read
22 April 2025

The MG CyberX SUV has been previewed on video ahead of its unveiling at the Shanghai motor show tomorrow.

Briefly shown in a video posted to Chinese social media platforms, it is a new electric SUV that will be the second model in the brand's Cyber line-up, established last year by the Cyberster roadster.

The early images reveal MG’s latest electric SUV will receive a more upright, boxy and rugged silhouette than its existing models and be positioned more towards lifestyle-minded buyers.



It also features illuminated badges and full-width LED light bars front and rear. Rivals are expected to include the new Smart #5.

MG's Cyber sub-brand has been created to target younger buyers and is initially aimed at China. But MG has previously confirmed global ambitions for its Cyber-branded models. The Cyberster, for example, is on sale in the UK.

In addition to the CyberX, MG plans to launch eight new models over the next two years across three product lines: sports cars, saloons and SUVs. 

The CyberX will be underpinned by parent company SAIC’s latest E3 electric platform and will be among the first MG models to adopt this new architecture.

MG CyberX teaser screenshot

It is described by SAIC as its “first fully electric, system-level architecture”. It is designed to support a wide range of models – from compact cars to large SUVs and sports cars – and has the flexibility to accommodate “various drivetrain configurations”.

At the heart of the structure is SAIC’s new CTB (cell-to-body) construction, where the battery structure contributes to the rigidity of the car's body, helping to reduce weight and improve efficiency.

MG says the new SUV will also be among the first models to receive its new Zebra 3.0 operating system and digital user interface. It is designed to offer more contemporary voice recognition and connectivity features than existing MG systems.  

New MG models based on the E3 platform will also use Horizon Robotics' J6 chip, which is expected to support new developments in driver monitoring, navigation and semi-autonomous functions.

Together, these systems will underpin the CyberX’s technical package, although full drivetrain specifications and battery specifications have yet to be revealed.

FastRenaultFan 12 April 2025
Dpes not look anything like an MG new or old. I really do not know who this will appeal too.
Diecast-Madness 22 April 2025

Sorry !!!!!!!!!!!!!We are in 2025, not 1975, if you want an MGB then go out and buy one, cars today are not the same as five years ago, let alone 50.... And why should it look like anything from a bygone era, apart from your fanboy Renaults no other brand, well, apart from FIAT, but they have been flogging that horse for years, cars today need to be different, modern and not harping back to the past..... or we would all be driving Farina MG's, Austin 1300's, Escort MK I's etc...

Diecast-Madness 22 April 2025

Sorry !!!!!!!!!!!!!We are in 2025, not 1975, if you want an MGB then go out and buy one, cars today are not the same as five years ago, let alone 50.... And why should it look like anything from a bygone era, apart from your fanboy Renaults no other brand, well, apart from FIAT, but they have been flogging that horse for years, cars today need to be different, modern and not harping back to the past..... or we would all be driving Farina MG's, Austin 1300's, Escort MK I's etc...

Diecast-Madness 22 April 2025
FastRenaultFan wrote:

Dpes not look anything like an MG new or old. I really do not know who this will appeal too.

 

Sorry !!!!!!!!!!!!!We are in 2025, not 1975, if you want an MGB then go out and buy one, cars today are not the same as five years ago, let alone 50.... And why should it look like anything from a bygone era, apart from your fanboy Renaults no other brand, well, apart from FIAT, but they have been flogging that horse for years, cars today need to be different, modern and not harping back to the past..... or we would all be driving Farina MG's, Austin 1300's, Escort MK I's etc...

Bob Cat Brian 11 April 2025

This website is increasingly becoming not worth visiting. Far more reposted slideshows and articles locked behind (the exhorbitant) 'Business' paywall than actual articles. This is the only article on the front page of news at the moment.

Peter Cavellini 11 April 2025
Bob Cat Brian wrote:

This website is increasingly becoming not worth visiting. Far more reposted slideshows and articles locked behind (the exhorbitant) 'Business' paywall than actual articles. This is the only article on the front page of news at the moment.

You can find the behind the paywall stuff on other web pages,it's just a case of what info you want from articles.

