BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Ferrari 296, Roma and SF90 due 2025 overhaul ahead of debut EV
UP NEXT
Bold new 2026 BMW iX3 ramps up for unveiling later this year

Ferrari 296, Roma and SF90 due 2025 overhaul ahead of debut EV

Revamp of line-up comes as marque pushes even further into luxury stratosphere

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
4 mins read
11 March 2025

Ferrari is readying high-performance variants of its best-sellers as part of a product offensive that will almost completely refresh its line-up in 2025.

Incoming are aggressive versions of the Roma, 296, and SF90 sports cars, which will arrive alongside the already revealed F80, a LaFerrari successor.

They will join the new V12-powered 12Cilindri and Purosangue SUV – the latter of which, as it currently stands, will be the sole Ferrari not to receive a new variant in 2025.

Related articles

The performance push comes as the Italian firm enters the final stages of the build-up to the launch of its long-awaited first EV, which will make its debut on 9 October at Ferrari’s Capital Markets Day.

The onslaught of new models represents a change of strategy for Ferrari, which is not aiming to improve its sales volumes (typically slightly under 14,000 annually) but instead diversify its product mix – selling a greater number of model lines but each in smaller numbers.

“We don’t want to do a few models with a lot of volumes,” said CEO Benedetto Vigna. “We believe this is a little bit against the desirability and is not compliant with our strategy to always become more and more a luxury brand.”

Here's what to expect in 2025...

Roma to get M treatment

Ferrari Roma M camo, front quarter

Production of the Roma coupé ended last year, but it’s being revamped and revived for 2025.

Prototypes of its successor look remarkably similar in silhouette, suggesting it’s less revolution and more evolution for the new model.

It’s set to follow the Portofino convertible in getting the Modificata (M) treatment, with revised styling, a more aggressive chassis set-up and an extra dose of power.

To that end, it’s possible Ferrari will look to make up the shortfall to the more powerful Aston Martin Vantage and the Porsche 911 Turbo by taking it to around 650bhp.

It’s expected to be revealed in the coming months and the first cars are likely to land in the UK before the end of the year. A Spider version will follow after that.

First EV to offer 'a lot of fun'

Ferrari EV mule charging

It’s hard to overstate the importance of Ferrari’s first EV, which will do away with the critical element that has defined almost every one of the marque’s road cars for 80 years: an engine.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

cupra tavascan rt 2024 front action 22
Cupra Tavascan
6
Cupra Tavascan
BMW iX1 front close up
BMW iX1
6
BMW iX1
porsche 911 gts 992.2 2025 front tracking 20
Porsche 911 Carrera GTS
9
Porsche 911 Carrera GTS
Range Rover Evoque
Used Range Rover Evoque 2011-2018 review
8
Used Range Rover Evoque 2011-2018 review
LR Discovery XXXV 2025 JB20250128 7681
Land Rover Discovery
9
Land Rover Discovery

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
ferrari sf90 xx spider review 2024 24 cornering front

Ferrari SF90 XX and Spider review

Ferrari piles on the downforce for its first road-legal, special-series XX model

Read our review
Back to top

Prototypes spotted so far have used old Maserati Levante bodies, which suggests that the new model could be a higher-riding proposition in the mould of the Purosangue, Ferrari’s first SUV.

Indeed, electrification suits this configuration because the fitment of batteries under a vehicle’s floor requires additional ground clearance, raising it to an SUV-typical height.

Of course, Ferrari may not use the typical ‘skateboard’ design but instead centralise the mass around the front or rear axle. This would provide a distribution of weight to mirror that of its existing front- and mid-engined models.

Regardless, the brand’s priority is for drivers to “have a lot of fun”, CEO Benedetto Vigna said recently. “When we do electric cars, we will produce them in the right way,” he added.

296 to get more hardcore focus

Ferrari 296 VS camo

The more aggressive version of the Ferrari 296 – a sports car that earned a five-star Autocar road test rating in standard guise – has much to live up to, following in the footsteps of the acclaimed 488 Pista and the 458 Speciale.

It’s expected to adopt broadly the same formula as those cars, with a smidge of extra power and notable weight reduction to improve its raw pace.

For reference, the 458 Speciale gained 35bhp and shed 90kg compared with the Italia on which it was based, improving its power-toweight ratio by nearly 50bhp per tonne, or 13%. A similar treatment would give the harder-hitting new 296 around 630bhp per tonne. That compares with the existing car’s 557bhp per tonne and, coincidentally, almost exactly matches the ratio of the now-discontinued SF90 Stradale.

Images of prototypes captured testing near Ferrari’s Maranello base in Italy suggest the more hardcore 296 is also in line to receive a range of aerodynamic tweaks. These include a prominent duck-bill spoiler at the rear and what appears to be a more prominent front splitter.

SF90 in line to top 1000bhp

Ferrari SF90 M camo

Advertisement
Back to top

Ferrari’s flagship SF90 supercar is also due to get the M treatment. The outgoing 986bhp SF90 had fallen slightly behind in the arms race for more power – with the new Lamborghini Revuelto outgunning it with 1001bhp – so Ferrari is expected to turn up the wick.

The SF90 M is most likely to use the modified version of the twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 and plug-in hybrid setup from the track-focused SF90 XX, which puts out a bombastic 1016bhp.

That would be suffi cient to shade the Revuelto, which is the fastest-accelerating car to have featured in an Autocar road test.

Technical changes are also likely to focus on cutting out as much weight as possible. The SF90’s 1570kg dry weight (1698kg as road tested) hampered its on-limit handling, especially compared with the lighter 296 GTB.

Focused revisions like these could be the key to unleashing the underlying potential that has been apparent in the SF90 since its debut.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, providing videos for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

Charlie is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, which he swears to be the best car in the world. Until it breaks.

used Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale cars for sale

 Ferrari SF90 4.0T V8 7.9kWh F1 DCT 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2022
£329,000
233miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Ferrari SF90 Stradale 4.0T V8 7.9kWh F1 DCT 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2021
£319,900
1,226miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Ferrari SF90 Stradale 4.0T V8 7.9kWh F1 DCT 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2021
£339,600
1,320miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Ferrari SF90 4.0T V8 7.9kWh F1 DCT 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2023
£309,000
1,400miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Ferrari SF90 4.0T V8 7.9kWh F1 DCT 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2021
£295,000
1,536miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Ferrari SF90 Stradale 4.0T V8 7.9kWh F1 DCT 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2021
£309,995
1,888miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Ferrari SF90 Stradale 4.0T V8 7.9kWh F1 DCT 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2022
£339,990
1,950miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Ferrari SF90 4.0T V8 7.9kWh F1 DCT 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2021
£315,000
2,115miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Ferrari SF90 4.0T V8 7.9kWh F1 DCT 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2021
£289,000
2,204miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 18 cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

cupra tavascan rt 2024 front action 22
Cupra Tavascan
6
Cupra Tavascan
BMW iX1 front close up
BMW iX1
6
BMW iX1
porsche 911 gts 992.2 2025 front tracking 20
Porsche 911 Carrera GTS
9
Porsche 911 Carrera GTS
Range Rover Evoque
Used Range Rover Evoque 2011-2018 review
8
Used Range Rover Evoque 2011-2018 review
LR Discovery XXXV 2025 JB20250128 7681
Land Rover Discovery
9
Land Rover Discovery

View all car reviews