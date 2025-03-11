Ferrari 296, Roma and SF90 due 2025 overhaul ahead of debut EV

Ferrari is readying high-performance variants of its best-sellers as part of a product offensive that will almost completely refresh its line-up in 2025.

Incoming are aggressive versions of the Roma, 296, and SF90 sports cars, which will arrive alongside the already revealed F80, a LaFerrari successor.

They will join the new V12-powered 12Cilindri and Purosangue SUV – the latter of which, as it currently stands, will be the sole Ferrari not to receive a new variant in 2025.

The performance push comes as the Italian firm enters the final stages of the build-up to the launch of its long-awaited first EV, which will make its debut on 9 October at Ferrari’s Capital Markets Day.

The onslaught of new models represents a change of strategy for Ferrari, which is not aiming to improve its sales volumes (typically slightly under 14,000 annually) but instead diversify its product mix – selling a greater number of model lines but each in smaller numbers.

“We don’t want to do a few models with a lot of volumes,” said CEO Benedetto Vigna. “We believe this is a little bit against the desirability and is not compliant with our strategy to always become more and more a luxury brand.”

Here's what to expect in 2025...

Roma to get M treatment

Production of the Roma coupé ended last year, but it’s being revamped and revived for 2025.

Prototypes of its successor look remarkably similar in silhouette, suggesting it’s less revolution and more evolution for the new model.

It’s set to follow the Portofino convertible in getting the Modificata (M) treatment, with revised styling, a more aggressive chassis set-up and an extra dose of power.

To that end, it’s possible Ferrari will look to make up the shortfall to the more powerful Aston Martin Vantage and the Porsche 911 Turbo by taking it to around 650bhp.

It’s expected to be revealed in the coming months and the first cars are likely to land in the UK before the end of the year. A Spider version will follow after that.

First EV to offer 'a lot of fun'

It’s hard to overstate the importance of Ferrari’s first EV, which will do away with the critical element that has defined almost every one of the marque’s road cars for 80 years: an engine.