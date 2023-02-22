BACK TO ALL NEWS
Fiat Panda set to return as one of two new EVs in 2023

Panda and Punto could be reborn with electric power; focus on B-segment and crossovers promised
22 February 2023

Fiat will launch two new EVs this year, one of which is expected to be a small SUV badged as the Fiat Panda.

The two models will be part of the major EV push being made by Fiat parent company Stellantis. Its European EV portfolio will increase from 22 currently to 30 this year and 42 by the end of 2024.

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares announced the two new Fiats in an earnings call detailing the company’s bumper 2022 profits.

Tavares didn’t reveal the identity of either model, but the one expected to be badged as the Panda is slated to be built alongside the new Jeep Avenger EV at Stellantis’s plant in Tychy, Poland, and use the same eCMP platform.

The Avenger will also be sold with internal combustion engines in select markets in southern Europe, meaning the new Panda could also be sold with a petrol option.

The second model could be the replacement for the defunct Punto supermini, which Fiat boss Oliver François discussed in an interview last year with Autocar as he outlined the Italian brand’s revival.

“There will be a big return in the B-segment and crossovers," he said. "We’re going back to the most relevant segments. We only have the Fiat 500X now. My objective is to have three."

In the UK, Fiat is almost completely reliant on the ageing 500 city car and new 500 EV after winding down sales of the Panda, 500X and Fiat Tipo.

Car Review
Fiat Panda
Fiat Panda
Two new EVs would revitalise the brand across Europe after years of neglect by former owner Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

Two more crossovers are also planned, François confirmed last year, with designs heavily influenced by the 2019 Centoventi concept

Fiat Panda

Fiat Panda

A very fine multi-use little car that offers an enticing ownership proposition

GDT 22 February 2023

OMG another electric SUV to trigger groans of displeasure around the country. A travesty to the original Fiat Panda. No doubt it will weight around 2000kg (compared to the 715kg original wonderful Panda), and cost a King's ransom....

