Is the Fiat Panda reliable?

The Fiat Panda is a robust and durable car, particularly in 4x4 and Cross form. Indeed, there are a number of known issues (see below) but these are all repairable, with parts readily available.

The Panda didn't feature in What Car?'s recent reliability survery, but Fiat as a brand did and it finished a respectable 12th out of 31 manufacturers.

Drivetrain: The rear differential on 4x4 Pandas can weep oil, typically caused by a worn or damaged seal. Severe leaks might require a new diff, but if the leak is only minor, a new seal can solve it. A diff can cost around £300 to £900 on eBay.

Oil can also leak from the propshaft where it meets the front transfer case. The seal is often the culprit and costs £20 to £40 for a new one – a complex job, though, so best done by a professional.

Brakes: Listen for any squealing noises from the rear brakes. Cleaning them and adding grease can help matters. For the worst cases, Fiat offers vibration dampers to stop the issue entirely.

Interior: The rear seats can rattle but greasing the latches can sort this out. Trim pieces and the dashboard can also rattle, but that’s something you will have to live with.

Body: The 4x4s might have tackled the odd rough track, so check the skidplates, plastic bumpers and underside for any damage. Boot mechanism and latch is known for being faulty, so check it shuts properly, else you will have to fork out for a new assembly.

Wheels: There’s plenty of tyre sidewall to protect them, but have a glance at the alloys to make sure they’re free of scuffs.

An owner’s view

Ben McCaulder: “I learned to drive in an original Panda, so I’m fond of them. My justification for my 4x4 Twinair was living in the sticks and my other cars being low-slung. It’s a great palate-cleanser. It’s a joy and more engaging than it has any right to be. While it’s cheap and cheerful, goodies like Bluetooth and heated seats make for a nice place to be.

“The official MPG is optimistic but local roads aren’t conducive to hypermiling. Servicing is cheap but I have had bills. These were all reasonable given the age and mileage – brakes, springs – and some were preventative. The only unusual one was a failed propshaft bearing. The official part is pricey but aftermarket ones are available.”

Also worth knowing

The Panda achieved a four-star safety rating from Euro NCAP back in 2012, scoring highly (82%) for adult occupant protection.

While some versions of the Panda cost nothing to tax, you can always save money with a Multijet diesel, which in most cases costs only £20 to tax. Cross and 4x4 examples can be as much as £190 to tax annually.

Pop, Easy and Lounge were the main trim levels on the standard car. There was also the Trekking, which looked like the 4x4 but was in fact front-wheel drive. Special editions include the City Life, City Cross, Garmin, Waze and Wild.