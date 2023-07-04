BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Fiat 600 EV brings 249-mile range for £37k
2024 Fiat Topolino to launch in UK as Citroen Ami twin

New Fiat 600 EV brings 249-mile range for £37k

The 500X successor gets e-CMP2 underpinnings and an overhauled interior
Will Rimell
News
3 mins read
4 July 2023

Fiat will again battle in the highly profitable crossover segment with this, the new 600 – an electric successor to the 500X to take on the Kia Niro EV and the upcoming Volvo EX30.

Sharing much of its Jeep Avenger sibling’s underpinnings, the Italian sits on the e-CMP2 platform, draws power from a 54kWh (51kWh usable) battery – which matches the Avenger’s 249-mile range – and is fitted with a single motor that sends 154bhp and 192lb ft to the front wheels.

Like the Avenger, the 600 – a nameplate not seen on a Fiat since 2010, when production of the Italian-market 600 (formerly Seicento) ended – is available only in five-door form, and will not be offered with a combustion powertrain from launch.

However, as the platform can accommodate an engine, the 600 could mimic the Avenger by offering a non-electric model in certain markets (the UK is not expected to be one of these).

Similar in size and profile to the 500X it replaces, Fiat’s new model arrives with an exterior more in line with the firm’s new design direction, with the front badge dropped for the model name (or number, in this case) in chrome and, like the electric 500, a sharper front end with lights that feature an eyelid-style design. Corresponding touches can be seen at the rear.

Elsewhere, 18in wheels that give the car a more solid stance are joined by matt black skirts and wheel arches.

Geared towards families, the bulbous Fiat has 360 litres of boot space – more than the upcoming Volvo EX30 it will go up against – and “best-in-class front storage”, although the Italian firm has not disclosed the capacity of the 'frunk'.

The 600, which is aligned with the DS 3 E-Tense and Peugeot e-2008, also comes equipped with an array of safety features, including sensors all round and drowsy driver detection. Like the smaller electric 500, level-two assisted driving will also be fitted as standard.

The interior is also considerably different to the car it replaces. Again mirroring its smaller, 500 sibling, the 600 gains a 10.25in infotainment touchscreen (with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), a 7.0in digital display, a two-spoke steering wheel, a wireless phone charger and keyless entry.

In top-rung La Prima trim, the interior gets velour floor mats and an ivory-coloured synthetic leather-clad dash and seats.

Both versions can accommodate 100kW charging rates, which takes the battery from 0-80% in 30 minutes.

In line with Fiat’s new styling direction, the 600 cannot be optioned in grey. Instead, it is available in four colours (Sun, Sea, Earth and Sky) that “recall Italian beauty and natural landscapes”. The brand hopes this new push for colour will set its vehicles apart in their respective markets.

Autocar understands pricing for the 600, which sits above the £31,195 electric 500, will begin at under £40,000 – placing it around the Niro EV’s £37,295 entry point. UK orders open this autumn, with first deliveries scheduled for early next year.

catnip 15 June 2023

Oh dear. The front end does look rather like somebody who has gone overboard with the lip implants. Poor Leslie Ash comes to mind.

jason_recliner 13 June 2023

Ohhhh, that is CUTE! Love it.

