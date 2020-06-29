Facelifted Audi Q5 gains mild-hybrid tech and new infotainment

Audi has refreshed its Q5 SUV with a subtle redesign, an upgraded infotainment system and mild-hybrid engine technology in line with the recently updated A4 and Q7.
Just one engine is available from launch: a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel equipped with a belt-integrated starter-generator for 12V mild-hybrid functionality.
This technology, already available on several other Audi models, allows for engine-off coasting and can activate the engine start-stop function at speeds below 13.7mph.
The engine is also equipped with twin-dosing selective catalytic reduction (SCR) for reduced NOx emissions.
The upgrades enable the 40 TDI to record 43.6-44.4mpg on the WLTP cycle, depending on spec, compared with 37.2- 39.8mpg before. This means CO2 emissions have also come down, from between 200g/km and 185g/km to 139-143g/km.
Performance figures are slightly improved, too, with the Q5 capable of accelerating from 0-62mph in 7.6sec – roughly half a second quicker – and hitting a top speed of 138mph, up from 135mph.
Two additional variants of the 2.0-litre diesel with different power outputs will be added to the range later, alongside a diesel V6 and a pair of 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engines. The TFSIe petrol-electric plug-in hybrid will also return in two states of tune.
Chief among the styling changes to the Q5 is a reshaped front grille that sits shallower and appears wider than that of the current model and is flanked by taller air intakes with trapezoidal inserts.
The front end also receives a reshaped bumper and redesigned LED light clusters that feature a new daytime-running light signature.
New door sill inserts at the side give the impression of enhanced ground clearance, while a new diffuser insert and contrasting strip across the bootlid help set the updated Q5 apart from the current car. The new bumper designs make it 19mm longer, at 4680mm.
Join the debate
Peter Cavellini
A bag of Sand.
For roughly a grand your getting slightly better mpg, faster acceleration,and, oh, a fancier infotainment centre.
xxxx
plus
...and all the others things you skipped
Antony Riley
Still a boring looking car to
Still a boring looking car to my eyes and that interior is so so commercial vehicle like in its looks. Luxury it certainly is not. Never been a fan of current Audi design only reason they sell is their give away PCP,s. Oh who wants to drive such a common looking brand in the numbers out there and so like |BMW and Mercedes looks. Do all those three employ the same design team
Cobnapint
If it's a double squirter
