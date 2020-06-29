Facelifted Audi Q5 gains mild-hybrid tech and new infotainment

Audi has refreshed its Q5 SUV with a subtle redesign, an upgraded infotainment system and mild-hybrid engine technology in line with the recently updated A4 and Q7.

Just one engine is available from launch: a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel equipped with a belt-integrated starter-generator for 12V mild-hybrid functionality.

This technology, already available on several other Audi models, allows for engine-off coasting and can activate the engine start-stop function at speeds below 13.7mph.

The engine is also equipped with twin-dosing selective catalytic reduction (SCR) for reduced NOx emissions.

The upgrades enable the 40 TDI to record 43.6-44.4mpg on the WLTP cycle, depending on spec, compared with 37.2- 39.8mpg before. This means CO2 emissions have also come down, from between 200g/km and 185g/km to 139-143g/km.

Performance figures are slightly improved, too, with the Q5 capable of accelerating from 0-62mph in 7.6sec – roughly half a second quicker – and hitting a top speed of 138mph, up from 135mph.

Two additional variants of the 2.0-litre diesel with different power outputs will be added to the range later, alongside a diesel V6 and a pair of 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engines. The TFSIe petrol-electric plug-in hybrid will also return in two states of tune.

Chief among the styling changes to the Q5 is a reshaped front grille that sits shallower and appears wider than that of the current model and is flanked by taller air intakes with trapezoidal inserts.

The front end also receives a reshaped bumper and redesigned LED light clusters that feature a new daytime-running light signature.

New door sill inserts at the side give the impression of enhanced ground clearance, while a new diffuser insert and contrasting strip across the bootlid help set the updated Q5 apart from the current car. The new bumper designs make it 19mm longer, at 4680mm.