Updated Audi Q7 SUV makes public debut

Audi has given the Q7 a major makeover with new styling and upgraded kit to bring it in line with the rest of its SUV range – with every engine featuring electrified technology.

Making its public debut at the Frankfurt motor show, the five or seven-seat SUV will go on sale in September with a choice of two 3.0-litre diesel engines, producing 228bhp and 282bhp respectively, and a 335bhp 3.0-litre petrol engine. All three units are mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox and a 48V mild-hybrid electrical system, which allows coasting for up to 40 seconds with the engine switched off.

Those will be followed soon after by a plug-in hybrid petrol version – technical details of which are yet to be disclosed – and the hot SQ7, which features the same 429bhp 664lb ft 4.0-litre twin-turbo mild-hybrid TDI engine used in the new SQ8.

The revamped Q7 features an updated design to bring it in line with Audi’s other SUV range, including a new-look grille and new standard LED headlights. The rear features a new chrome strip that runs between the rear lights. While it sits on the same platform as before, the new Q7 is 11mm longer at 5063mm, although its wheelbase of 2994mm remains unchanged.