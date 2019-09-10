Updated Audi Q7 SUV makes public debut

Audi has given the Q7 a major makeover with new styling and upgraded kit to bring it in line with the rest of its SUV range – with every engine featuring electrified technology.
Making its public debut at the Frankfurt motor show, the five or seven-seat SUV will go on sale in September with a choice of two 3.0-litre diesel engines, producing 228bhp and 282bhp respectively, and a 335bhp 3.0-litre petrol engine. All three units are mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox and a 48V mild-hybrid electrical system, which allows coasting for up to 40 seconds with the engine switched off.
Those will be followed soon after by a plug-in hybrid petrol version – technical details of which are yet to be disclosed – and the hot SQ7, which features the same 429bhp 664lb ft 4.0-litre twin-turbo mild-hybrid TDI engine used in the new SQ8.
The revamped Q7 features an updated design to bring it in line with Audi’s other SUV range, including a new-look grille and new standard LED headlights. The rear features a new chrome strip that runs between the rear lights. While it sits on the same platform as before, the new Q7 is 11mm longer at 5063mm, although its wheelbase of 2994mm remains unchanged.
Join the debate
TS7
I prefer it...
...to the outgoing one. Something of a first with the current line-up, due to my eye by the slightly smaller grille. I do wish they'd integrate the radar-cruise (?) rx/tx units better though, they look like an ugly afterthought.
tuga
Geez
Surely there are better ways to integrate those radar thingies, i mean, they look awful.
And they actually managed to make the front worse. Honestly, it can't have been easy. Congrats may be in order.
xxxx
Radar
Never noticed 2 radar boxes before on a car, beginning to look like a phone mask
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
Cheltenhamshire
An improvement!!
Whatever next, an Audi that does not drive like a numb, stiff Volkswagen?
LJames
Oh dear. I am not sure what
Oh dear. I am not sure what to think about audi SUVs. Their styling is getting seriously dubious.
I definitly prefer the old generation.
Jameson
runnerbean
Red is rarely a good colour
Red is rarely a good colour for this size of car.
elizadd
Interesting post. I Have Been
robertfcrocker
I just couldn't leave your
elizadd
This is a great post. I like
elizadd
Great job for publishing such
Pages
Add your comment