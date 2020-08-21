Electrified classic car firm Lunaz reveals two Rolls-Royce EVs

Classic car electrification firm Lunaz has revealed two new models for its burgeoning line-up of converted historics: zero-emissions versions of the 1961 Rolls-Royce Phantom V and Silver Cloud.

Just 30 build slots will be made available in a selection of bodystyles that include four-door limousine, two-door coupé and drop-head coupé. Prices for a Silver Cloud begin at £350,000 excluding local taxes and an electric Phantom starts at £500,000. According to the company, it has already accepted orders from existing clients.

Each retro-styled EV is visually unmodified and undergoes a coachbuilt restoration process but has its original petrol motor swapped for a secretive, in-house-developed electric powertrain that produces 516lb ft and 375bhp. Lunaz claims a range of more than 250 miles from an 80kWh battery pack and a 0-60mph time of less than five seconds.

“The time is right for an electric Rolls-Royce,” company founder David Lorenz said. “We are answering the need to marry beautiful classic design with the usability, reliability and sustainability of an electric powertrain.

“More than ever, we are meeting demand for clean-air expressions of the most beautiful and luxurious cars in history.”

The Silverstone-based firm already offers electrified versions of the Jaguar XK120 sports coupé, which is set to be delivered to customers towards the end of 2020, the XK120 convertible and its XK140 sibling. The company plans to double the size of its UK workforce to meet demand for the converted restorations.

Lunaz finished testing and development of the electric Jaguars before the UK went into lockdown on 23 March, subsequently taking orders via video consultation with customers. The firm claims its unique business model - supplying only to customers with whom it has a direct existing relationship - has shielded it from the issues that have affected mainstream manufacturers during the pandemic.