Electrified classic car firm Lunaz reveals two Rolls-Royce EVs

Classic car electrification firm Lunaz has revealed two new models for its burgeoning line-up of converted historics: zero-emissions versions of the 1961 Rolls-Royce Phantom V and Silver Cloud.
Just 30 build slots will be made available in a selection of bodystyles that include four-door limousine, two-door coupé and drop-head coupé. Prices for a Silver Cloud begin at £350,000 excluding local taxes and an electric Phantom starts at £500,000. According to the company, it has already accepted orders from existing clients.
Each retro-styled EV is visually unmodified and undergoes a coachbuilt restoration process but has its original petrol motor swapped for a secretive, in-house-developed electric powertrain that produces 516lb ft and 375bhp. Lunaz claims a range of more than 250 miles from an 80kWh battery pack and a 0-60mph time of less than five seconds.
“The time is right for an electric Rolls-Royce,” company founder David Lorenz said. “We are answering the need to marry beautiful classic design with the usability, reliability and sustainability of an electric powertrain.
“More than ever, we are meeting demand for clean-air expressions of the most beautiful and luxurious cars in history.”
The Silverstone-based firm already offers electrified versions of the Jaguar XK120 sports coupé, which is set to be delivered to customers towards the end of 2020, the XK120 convertible and its XK140 sibling. The company plans to double the size of its UK workforce to meet demand for the converted restorations.
Lunaz finished testing and development of the electric Jaguars before the UK went into lockdown on 23 March, subsequently taking orders via video consultation with customers. The firm claims its unique business model - supplying only to customers with whom it has a direct existing relationship - has shielded it from the issues that have affected mainstream manufacturers during the pandemic.
Join the debate
Peter Cavellini
Oh my!
Everything sounds just dandy till you see the price, £350,000 ?! , still, they've got a full order book, but that could be just ten or a hundred, couldn't it?
289
Pointless butchery.....
.....fortunately there are so few people daft/wealthy enough to do this conversion!
0-60 times of less than 5 seconds completely misses the point of these cars let alone the ability to handle this sort of performance through ancient driveline architecture.
Loved the 250 MPH range on a 80 KW battery pack Felix!
adrian888
Virtue signalling.....
In reality what difference will this make to CO2? A handful of valuable classic cars butchered just so someone can play lip service to XR and associated lunies. How much CO2 has been created out of all the bespoke construction and hot air generated by all the waffle? Leave them as they are and by all means buy your ludicrously priced EV if you must but dont pretend to be a tree hugger driving around in a car that costs more than most houses.
artill
These classics will never
These classics will never travel far enough to recover the CO2 used to make their batteries, so this has nothing to do with being green. With all the extra weight they will have to beef up the suspension which wont improve how these old cars drive either. Only good thing here is the price. It will limit how many cars these people vandalise
MrJ
Utterly gorgeous and
Utterly gorgeous and (hopefully) avoids much of the effort needed to keep an original ICE machine fettled, and offers zero roadside pollution.
A convertible Jaguar-Lunaz would look nice nice to my Cybertruck, though don't think I can afford both - yet!
Deputy
Reliable!
As the ex owner of a mechanically scruffy E Type which looked gorgeous but was horrible in traffic, cold, starting etc this would be great. I just don't have £350K plus the E type !
289
@ Deputy
But Deputy, this is what old cars always were....unreliable, tempramental, over heated in traffic, steamed up windows, rust etc.
They looked great but are a shockmafter driving modern vehicles..... its part of their charm!
