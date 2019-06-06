Abandoned Bentley Blizzard sports car recreated by Coventry start-up

The company was founded in 2015 by Stephen Pearson and son Christopher, of race engine manufacturer Chesman Motorsport, and Rolls-Royce and Bentley specialist Jeremy Padgett.

On display at the 2019 London Concours, the reimagined Blizzard features handcrafted aluminium body panels, coach-style doors, a prominent chrome radiator surround and removable rear fender skirts.

The Blizzard is fitted with a 4.5-litre Bentley Continental R-Type straight six bored out to 4.9 litres, with enhanced performance coming courtesy of aluminium cylinder heads, forged pistons, a triple carburettor fuel delivery system and modern electronic ignition.

Power is fed through a standard Bentley four-speed or optional synchromesh-equipped five-speed gearbox, with a modern hydraulic clutch fitted to improve reliability and allow for quicker shifting.

Blizzard says engine development was aided by Bentley’s Experimental Department, which made an array of technical drawings and reports available for the project.

Performance statistics are yet to be confirmed but a company spokesperson said that, because the Blizzard weighs a third less than the Continental on which it is based, and packs 20 more bhp, it would be likely to beat that model’s estimated 12.9sec 0-62mph time and 115mph top speed.

Modernisation has also taken place underneath, where the Bentley MKIV-derived steering and suspension set-up has been upgraded to better match today’s handling standards. Disc brakes, however, are absent, with large polished drum units sitting behind 16in wheels wrapped in narrow radial tyres.

Inside, period-correct and made-to-order Smiths instruments are set into a walnut-trimmed dashboard as standard, or finished according to the customer’s desires. The same personalisation is available with the seats, which are finished in Connolly leather unless otherwise specified.

Production is carried out on a made-to-order basis, and will be ‘first come, first served’, with the company committed to building just 15 units.

The company displayed two models in London, one of which is the first completed model, and the other an unfinished example adapted from a neglected farm vehicle found in California.

With parts manufacturing carried out by Blizzard’s 18 in-house staff, and final assembly taking place in Lincolnshire, the company is independent of overseas suppliers. “We wanted everything British-made”, said co-founder Christopher Pearson.