The electric cars with the best real-world range

Battery technology and charging infrastructure is constantly improving, quickly turning EVs from niche vehicles to viable replacements for combustion-engined cars. But how far you can drive between top-ups is still a valid concern.
Manufacturer range estimates vary wildly, and aren’t always achievable in everyday driving conditions - so how far can you really go on a single charge? Our sister site What Car? puts every electric car through a range test, measuring exactly what kind of distance you can achieve in the real world.
The ten cars listed here have the longest range capability of all the electric cars we have tested to date.
1. Hyundai Kona Electric, 259 miles
Our current long-distance champion for electric range isn’t the car with the biggest battery, and nor is it the most expensive. That it comes from a mainstream brand rather than a luxury one and can be had for under £35,000 speaks volumes for EV adoption.
When we road tested the Kona Electric last year, we said it offered “the most compelling blend of usability and affordability yet seen in an EV,” and with a real-world range of over 250 miles from a 64kWh battery, it bests premium names like Tesla, Jaguar and Audi.
In fact, its combination of price, performance and popular compact crossover bodystyle have proved so in demand that Hyundai is struggling to meet demand.
Read the full Hyundai Kona Electric review here
=2. Jaguar I-Pace, 253 miles
As the first European carmaker to release a premium model to challenge the likes of Tesla, Jaguar beat its closest rivals to the punch, while also setting a high bar for them to follow. It is a true driver’s car that happens to be powered by electricity, with impressive amounts of acceleration and the kind of handling you expect from the brand.
With a 90kWh battery powering its twin electric motors, the I-Pace achieves a real-world range of 253 miles. That narrowly puts it into second place behind the Kona Electric, but with support for faster DC rapid charging, it may spend less time plugged into a compatible charging point to regain any lost range.
Read the full Jaguar I-Pace review here
do not forget diesel and petrol would be 2p per mile
Ev's are benefiting unfairly from no duty and 5% vat compared to approx 58 p litre duty and 20% vat on diesel and petrol so without that fuel would be approc 27p per litre ie £1.23 per gallon 2p to 3p per mile and withoout the horrendous cost penalty associated with ev's approx £15k more expensive and high depreciation,never mind the 500kg extra weight,like towing a laden trailer behind you. Only company drivers gain as no benefit in kind from this month,all private buyers would be stupid to buy one just now 5 to 10 years time when solid state arrrives and costs are on a par with combustion engined cars I may alter my view.All ev's on the market now will be obsolete when these solid state systems arrive with reduced weight,cost and increased range and shorter charge times.the Toyota hybrids look a good alternative in the meantime.
Cobblers- you could then say
Cobblers- you could then say that about any new and forthcoming battery tech thats just coming along. There is always something better coming around the corner, doesnt mean you stop buying the best tech available right now. Unless its Nuclear fusion which we have been promised for most peoples lifetimes and has never emerged
To get a real idea of the
To get a real idea of the ranges, visit Harrys Garage on youtube and it will give you an insight into why Harrys mind was changed when he trialed a Model 3 and was stunned by its ease of charging and usage. Ipace and Audi dont even come in the running
While it's true that mileage
While it's true that mileage may wary but the "we show you what you can expect from an in real world "it's not really credible with EVs like the Model 3 with abysmal range (211mi) and the i-pace with too good to be true range (253.
The proof is that we have actual real world and real range test like what Carwow that drove few EVs until empty battery on highway and UK winter condition (lights and heater on) the model 3 LR achieved 270miles and the i-pace 223.
Another real word test made by the Norvegian Automobile Federation tested 20 EV's in their highway,city and mountain passes during winter with snow and ice and even in those unfavourable conditions then the model 3 still managed to achieve a respectable 251 miles with the ipace trailing behind at 207miles.