DS boss Xavier Peugeot has hinted that a replacement for the brand's smallest model, the 3, is on the horizon - but suggested that it won't be easily pigeonholed into a traditional segment.

The high-riding DS 3 supermini is up for renewal, having been launched in 2018 as the second model from the then newly independent DS marque.

Sharing its platform and powertrain line-up with the similarly sized Vauxhall Mokka, Jeep Avenger and Peugeot 2008, the DS 3 has played a crucial role in helping Stellantis's French premium marque to establish a foothold in the European market - particularly in the UK, where it has been by far the brand's best-seller.

Xavier Peugeot suggested the brand plans to maintain a small car offering, but hinted that – like the new DS N°8 saloon-SUV – a successor to the 3 would be likely to straddle traditional segments in a bid to both stand out in a crowded segment and appeal to different demographics.

"There is room for a premium car in the small, medium or large segments, but I think we should also probably invent some new segments, if we can," he said. "There is room in the various segments for a premium player."

He stopped short of giving any concrete details of DS's plans for a new entry model, but DS product director Audrey Amar said Xavier Peugeot is always asking her to "invent a new concept" for upcoming cars and suggested that future models will follow the N°8 in straddling various market segments.

She said: "When you look at previous segments, it was very clear that you had B-hatch, B-SUV, C-hatch, C-SUV... Now it's not that obvious any more."

Amar added that the N°4, which occupies a similar footprint to the likes of its Audi A3 and BMW 1 Series rivals but adopts more of an SUV-inspired silhouette, is "the beginning of this new segmentation".