Donkervoort D8 GTO-JD70 gains hardcore R track variant

Dutch firm Donkervoort has released a “stronger, faster and safer” track-only variant of its hardcore D8 GTO-JD70.

Called the D8 GTO-DJ70 R, the new car is said to take the “JD70 concept into areas of performance it can only reach on race circuits” and be “capable of smashing track records”.

The JD70 R uses the same 2.5-litre five-cylinder turbo engine, manufactured by Audi Sport, as the standard car, generating 415bhp and 513lb ft of torque.

However, it's considerably faster on a track, thanks mainly to the addition of the Bosch M5 Clubsport anti-lock braking (ABS) system, which it claims delivers a “massive advantage” in driving stability.

The JD70 R rides on a custom set of “slick, super grippy and durable” Nankang race tyres that can be specified with lightweight carbonfibre rims, further improving performance.

While the track car keeps the standard model’s tubular steel ladder frame, carbonfibre chassis and wide-track suspension, its dampers, springs and anti-roll bars are 20% stiffer overall. A 20mm-lower ride height is said to increase “speed through confidence”.

Another key addition to the track-only Donkervoort is a Quaife-developed gearbox that gains an extra gear over the standard unit and is claimed to be able to “handle almost twice the power of the JD70 R”.

Donkervoort said: “A significant amount of the lap-time advantage of the JD70 R comes from the much-shorter shift times from the new gearbox”.

Finally, the JD70 R offers improved crash protection over the standard car, courtesy of a 60% increase in the use of carbonfibre for side-impact protection. Improved fire protection measures, six-point harnesses and full racing seats further improve safety.

Donkervoort boss Denis Donkervoort said: “We made the JD70 R much faster on every racing circuit than the JD70, so naturally we also concentrated on crash safety as a priority.”

The JD70 R is available to order now, priced from €198,000 (around £179,500) before taxes.

READ MORE

Donkervoort D8 GTO-JD70 2020 review

Donkervoort D8 GTO-JD70 revealed as 415bhp, 680kg road car

Matt Prior: Why I'll never tyre of the Nankang AR-1