Electric Jaecoo E5 brings 248-mile range for £27,505
Electric Jaecoo E5 brings 248-mile range for £27,505

New Peugeot e-2008 rival from China offers 248-mile range, 80kW charging and 204bhp

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
13 August 2025

Chinese brand Jaecoo has confirmed UK deliveries of its new E5 electric SUV will begin in October, with prices starting from £27,505.

A rival for models such as the Peugeot e-2008, Hyundai Kona Electric and Kia EV3, it packs a range of 248 miles between charges thanks to a 61.1kWh lithium-iron-phosphate battery pack.

This can be recharged at up to 80kW on a DC connection, allowing a 30-80% refill in 27 minutes. It also has vehicle-to-load (V2L) capability, meaning the car's battery can be used to power external devices.

Powering the E5 is a single front-mounted electric motor that puts out 204bhp and 212lb ft of torque, enabling it to complete the 0-62mph sprint in 7.7sec.

Visually, it's distinguished from the petrol Jaecoo 5 by the near complete removal of its front grilles, which are replaced with flat panels that doubtless improve the car's aerodynamic performance. 

Inside, it gets a 13.2in portrait-oriented infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone mirroring, plus seating for five people.

Boot space is said to measure 480 litres, rising to 1180 with the rear seats folded down.

Two trim levels will be available, named Pure and Luxury. The former is priced at £3000 more than the equivalent petrol-powered 5. It gets a six-speaker Sony sound system and manually adjustable front seats.

Luxury, priced from £30,505, brings an upgrade to an eight-speaker Sony system, a panoramic sunroof and heated and ventilated front seats with electric adjustment.

The E5 is covered by a seven-year/100,000 mile warranty. 

 

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
xxxx 13 August 2025

That's only 2.5k more than an electric Fiat 500.  No wonder the Mercedes boss wants to cancel the 2035 switch over.

ianp55 13 August 2025

Like it's petrol equivalent a lot of car for the money, Jaecoo seem to have sprung up from nowhere even in rural West Somerset I've seen three of them so far this month

