Classic Aston Martin DBS reinvented as 805bhp hot rod
Classic Aston Martin DBS reinvented as 805bhp hot rod

DBS restomod by American firm Ringbrothers sits on new a chassis and is boosted by a 2.65-litre supercharger

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
15 August 2025

The classic Aston Martin DBS has been reinvented as a hot rod, fitted with a Ford Mustang V8.

Courtesy of American restomod and performance parts firm Ringbrothers, the GT now draws power from a 5.0-litre Coyote engine that has been overhauled and fitted with a 2.65-litre supercharger to put out 805bhp. 

To cope with the extra grunt, the original gearbox has been swapped for the same Tremec six-speed manual unit used by models such as the C6 Chevrolet Corvette, Dodge Challenger Hellcat and Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing.

The DBS’s structure has also been extensively modified. Its original chassis has been swapped for a new development by hot rod specialist Roadster Shop, with a 3in-longer wheelbase, an 8in-wider front track and a 10in-wider rear track.

Fox coilover suspension is fitted at each corner, the brakes have been uprated to 380mm Brembo discs and bespoke centre-lock wheels by HRE have been fitted to provide sufficient clearance of the brakes.

The original DBS bodywork has been replaced with a carbonfibre kit painted in Double-0 Silver, in reference to Aston Martin’s connection with the James Bond franchise. 

In keeping with the Bond theme, ‘Aston Martini’ is written on the engine’s valve covers and the oil dipstick is machined into the shape of a Martini glass.

Ringbrothers Aston Martin DBS engine cover

Inside, the Ringbrothers DBS gets a new carbonfibre dashboard with stainless steel accents, brass door handles and tan leather upholstery.

“We asked ourselves ‘what would an MI6 agent drive on his holiday?’,” explained Ringbrothers co-owner Jim Ring.

Latest Reviews

01 Morgan Supersport 2025 Autocar road test review lead driving
Morgan Supersport
8
Morgan Supersport
BYD Dolphin Surf RT 2025 Review 25 front corner 0122
BYD Dolphin Surf
8
BYD Dolphin Surf
Volvo XC60 used review dynacmis
Used Volvo XC60 2017-2024 review
7
Used Volvo XC60 2017-2024 review
MINI Aceman review 2025 001 front cornering
Mini Aceman
7
Mini Aceman
aston martin valhalla prototype 2025 front corner 26
Aston Martin Valhalla
Aston Martin Valhalla

View all car reviews

The result, nicknamed Octavia by the firm, will be shown at The Quail Motorsports Gathering as part of Monterey Car Week in the US.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, creating content for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

He is the proud owner of a Mk4 Mazda MX-5 but still feels pangs of guilt over selling his first car, a Fiat Panda 100HP.

Comments
3
Bob Cholmondeley 15 August 2025

Why? Why would you want to make an old Aston DBS, look like a Max Power Mustang?

ianp55 15 August 2025

Absolutely ghastly looks like the car looks like it's something out of Pimp My Ride if the body modifications are bad enough the idea of replacing the hand built Aston Martin engine by a Ford V8 is unbelievable, never been a fan of restomods and this plumbs new depths

Peter Cavellini 15 August 2025

An American Aston Martin?, a restomod at that?, erm, no thanks, what has been restomods to this car has Americanised it taken away it's what they were bought for being British.

