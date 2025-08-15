The classic Aston Martin DBS has been reinvented as a hot rod, fitted with a Ford Mustang V8.

Courtesy of American restomod and performance parts firm Ringbrothers, the GT now draws power from a 5.0-litre Coyote engine that has been overhauled and fitted with a 2.65-litre supercharger to put out 805bhp.

To cope with the extra grunt, the original gearbox has been swapped for the same Tremec six-speed manual unit used by models such as the C6 Chevrolet Corvette, Dodge Challenger Hellcat and Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing.

The DBS’s structure has also been extensively modified. Its original chassis has been swapped for a new development by hot rod specialist Roadster Shop, with a 3in-longer wheelbase, an 8in-wider front track and a 10in-wider rear track.

Fox coilover suspension is fitted at each corner, the brakes have been uprated to 380mm Brembo discs and bespoke centre-lock wheels by HRE have been fitted to provide sufficient clearance of the brakes.

The original DBS bodywork has been replaced with a carbonfibre kit painted in Double-0 Silver, in reference to Aston Martin’s connection with the James Bond franchise.

In keeping with the Bond theme, ‘Aston Martini’ is written on the engine’s valve covers and the oil dipstick is machined into the shape of a Martini glass.

Inside, the Ringbrothers DBS gets a new carbonfibre dashboard with stainless steel accents, brass door handles and tan leather upholstery.

“We asked ourselves ‘what would an MI6 agent drive on his holiday?’,” explained Ringbrothers co-owner Jim Ring.