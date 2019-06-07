New 2020 Cupra Leon to be part of seven-strong line-up

Cupra's range expansion will gather pace in 2020, with a hot version of the next-generation Seat Leon to arrive as part of a seven-strong line-up.

The performance Leon, previously badged as a Seat, will adopt the new branding alongside bespoke styling and badging compared with the regular Leon, due to be revealed later this year.

A disguised prototype of the Cupra Leon has been seen testing in Germany. Key details that mark it out from the standard family hatch include twin exhaust tailpipes, a lower ride height, bigger air intakes and sporting wheels.

Details of the car's powertrain remain under wraps, but we don't expect the 2.0-litre turbocharged engine to go beyond the 306bhp offered by the current hottest model, the sold-out Leon Cupra R. Four-wheel drive may be offered as standard given the power output, but lesser-powered, cheaper front-wheel-drive variants could also be introduced.

The Seat sub-brand revealed the Formentor coupé-crossover earlier this year, the first model developed primarily as a Cupra. It's due to go on sale in early 2020. That model joins the Cupra Ateca, along with the Seat Leon Cupra, which was launched before Cupra was spun off into its own brand.