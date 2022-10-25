Confirmed: Ford Fiesta to be axed in 2023

Ford has confirmed that it will axe the Fiesta from its line-up next year.
Production of the Ford Fiesta at its factory in Cologne, Germany, will stop by the end of June, bringing to an end 47 years and eight generations of the iconic supermini.
The American giant also confirmed that production of Ford S-Max and Ford Galaxy will come to an end in April. Both MPVs are currently produced at Ford's plant in Valencia, Spain.
Ford's statement, released this morning, read: "At Ford in Europe, we are accelerating our efforts to go all-in on electrification with our passenger vehicles being fully electric by 2030 – and all vehicles across our Ford portfolio by 2035.
"As we get ready to transition to an electric future, we will discontinue production of S-Max and Galaxy in Valencia, Spain, in April 2023 and discontinue Fiesta production in Cologne, Germany, by end of June 2023.
"We will introduce three new exciting electric passenger vehicles and four new electric commercial vehicles in Europe by 2024. We plan to sell more than 600,000 electric vehicles in the region by 2026, and the electric passenger vehicle production at the Cologne Electrification Centre will reach 1.2 million vehicles over a six-year timeframe."
The news comes as the supermini has fallen out of favour with the British public in recent years, with buyers flocking to the rival Vauxhall Corsa – the UK’s best-selling car in 2021 – and the Ford Puma crossover.
The Puma is the third-best-selling model in the UK so far this year, trailing only the Nissan Qashqai and the Corsa.
Meanwhile, the Fiesta doesn't feature in the top 10 best-sellers to date, despite a recent facelift.
This is total incompitence.
The Fiesta sales have dropped off due to Ford managing their supply chain badly and diverting components to more profitable commercial vehicles. That's understandable in many respects, but surely it dosen't justify killing it before normal supply levels allow you to see exactly what demand might be.
If the market for this type of vehicle has become unviable then how come its place at the top of the charts has been taken by the Corsa? Sure, Puma will have eaten into many Fiesta sales and desrevedly so, but the same will be true of Corsa vs Mokka, Clio vs Captur, 208 vs 2008 etc.
Shame.
Actually not to concerned as Ford did the dirty on British workers by stopping car and van production from 2002.
The main reason the sales have dropped is we cant supply the cars-there is still way more demand than supply. Maybe Ford dont make enough profit which is the real reason not the ability to sell them. Shame lets replace an icon with a big fat electric SUV!