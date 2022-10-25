Confirmed: Ford Fiesta to be axed in 2023

Ford has confirmed that it will axe the Fiesta from its line-up next year.

Production of the Ford Fiesta at its factory in Cologne, Germany, will stop by the end of June, bringing to an end 47 years and eight generations of the iconic supermini.

The American giant also confirmed that production of Ford S-Max and Ford Galaxy will come to an end in April. Both MPVs are currently produced at Ford's plant in Valencia, Spain.

Ford's statement, released this morning, read: "At Ford in Europe, we are accelerating our efforts to go all-in on electrification with our passenger vehicles being fully electric by 2030 – and all vehicles across our Ford portfolio by 2035.

"As we get ready to transition to an electric future, we will discontinue production of S-Max and Galaxy in Valencia, Spain, in April 2023 and discontinue Fiesta production in Cologne, Germany, by end of June 2023.

"We will introduce three new exciting electric passenger vehicles and four new electric commercial vehicles in Europe by 2024. We plan to sell more than 600,000 electric vehicles in the region by 2026, and the electric passenger vehicle production at the Cologne Electrification Centre will reach 1.2 million vehicles over a six-year timeframe."

The news comes as the supermini has fallen out of favour with the British public in recent years, with buyers flocking to the rival Vauxhall Corsa – the UK’s best-selling car in 2021 – and the Ford Puma crossover.

The Puma is the third-best-selling model in the UK so far this year, trailing only the Nissan Qashqai and the Corsa.

Meanwhile, the Fiesta doesn't feature in the top 10 best-sellers to date, despite a recent facelift.