BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Ford Focus production to end in 2025
UP NEXT
New BMW M3 Touring is 503bhp AWD family rocket

Ford Focus production to end in 2025

End of the family car is also likely to mean the end of Ford production at Saarlouis plant in Germany
News
2 mins read
22 June 2022

Production of the Ford Focus will end in 2025 as Ford pivots its attention to electric vehicles, the company has said.

The end of the family car is also likely to mean the end of Ford production in Saarlouis, Germany, although Ford stopped short of saying the plant would be closed.

“We’re seeking other alternative opportunities for vehicle production at Saarlouis, including [selling to] other manufacturers. We don't have in our planning cycle an additional model that goes into Saarlouis,” Ford of Europe head Stuart Rowley told journalists on Wednesday.

Related articles

Saarlouis lost out to Ford’s production facility in Valencia, Spain, to build vehicles on the company’s planned new global EV platform, starting later this decade.

Ford gave no indication whether the EVs to be built in Valencia will be smaller or larger than the compact crossover that go into production in Cologne, Germany, in 2023 on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform.

However, the fact that the platform is global suggests that they will be larger models and not a replacement for the Ford Fiesta.

The Focus, once Britain’s best-seller, fell out of the top 10 in the first five months of the year, after its place taken by the second-placed Ford Puma and seventh placed Ford Kuga, both SUVs.

Ford gave no indication as to whether the Focus name will continue into the electric era.

The good news for Valencia in winning the right to build EVs to replace the Kuga, S-Max and Galaxy was tempered by the information that Ford will make “significant” job cuts at the plant.

“The reality of the industry is that the production of EVs will require less people,” Rowley said.

Car Review
Ford Focus
Ford Focus ST-line X 2019 road test review - hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

Ford currently employs 6000 in Valencia and 4600 in Saarlouis. Overall, it employs 41,000 in Europe, but it has been reducing its headcount as it tries to swing the region back to consistent profitability after years of losses.

Ford has been one of the manufacturers most vocal about switching to electric in Europe, and it will no longer sell ICE cars in the region after 2030.

Used cars for sale

 Ford Focus 1.0 Ecoboost Zetec 5dr
2015
£6,999
87,723miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Focus 1.6 Tdci 115 Titanium 5dr
2015
£7,300
81,696miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Ford Focus 1.0 Ecoboost 125 Zetec 5dr
2015
£7,495
75,915miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Focus 1.5 Tdci 120 Zetec 5dr
2015
£7,830
65,341miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Ford Focus 1.6 Tdci 115 Zetec 5dr
2015
£7,995
70,025miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Ford Focus 1.6 Tdci 115 Zetec 5dr
2015
£8,000
70,878miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Ford Focus 1.6 Tdci 115 Zetec 5dr
2015
£8,100
64,050miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Ford Focus 1.0 Ecoboost Zetec 5dr
2015
£8,199
58,779miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Focus 1.5 Tdci 120 Titanium 5dr
2015
£8,270
77,206miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

001 vw taigo cornering front 2022
Volkswagen Taigo 1.5 TSI 150 R-Line UK review
Volkswagen Taigo 1.5 TSI 150 R-Line UK review
001 citroen e c4 front trackin 2022
Citroen e-C4 Shine Plus 2022 UK review
Citroen e-C4 Shine Plus 2022 UK review
01 Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 FD Hero track
Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 UK review
Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 UK review
001 kia niro ev trackin front 2022
Kia Niro EV prototype
Kia Niro EV prototype
001 citroen c5 aircross puretech 130 tracjing front 2022
Citroen C5 Aircross 2022 review
Citroen C5 Aircross 2022 review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Ford Focus ST-line X 2019 road test review - hero front

Ford Focus

Focus retains its position as the best-in-class to drive – spec dependent – while adding extra space, functionality and connectivity

Read our review

Join the debate

Comments
4
Add a comment…
gavsmit 22 June 2022

Not that the Ford Focus is a cheap car any more (just like every car on the market these days) but it does look like we're all going to be forced to lease ridiculously expensive "up-market" £50k plus cars that we'll never own going forward.

As I resent paying that much for a form of transport, I will be running my current car into the ground instead of purchasing such a vehicle.

And after my current car dies, there's always public transport............oh, wait a minute.......... 

jagdavey 22 June 2022

Welcome to the club!!! (The Ex-Ford Plant Club, just like Southhampton, Dagenham, Avely, Halewood). Ford obviously didn't get any mega bucks from the German government to keep Saaloius open. Therefore it took the cheaper option & decided to keep Valancia going, where wage rates are almost half that of overpriced Germany.

Symanski 22 June 2022

This only makes sense if Ford have a replacement for the Focus, one which is hybrid.   EVs are expensive, and a Focus is supposed to be a generic family car, cheap to buy, own and run.   The only eqivalence you can get at the moment is a hybrid and there's probably nowhere on the Focus platform to fit that in.

 

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to register

Privacy Notice

Haymarket Media Group, publishers of Autocar Business, takes your privacy seriously. Our Automotive B2B brands and partners would like to keep you updated by email, phone and SMS with information and opportunities which we hope will help you in your work. Learn more about how we use your information when creating an online account. We believe we can demonstrate a legitimate interest in using your details for marketing messages, but if you do NOT wish to receive these messages, please click here.

I DON'T want messages from Autocar Business or other Automotive B2B brands via the following channels:
by email       by phone       by SMS

I DON'T WANT messages from you on behalf of your trusted partners via the following channels:     by email

We will use your information to ensure you receive messages that are relevant to you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please see our Full Privacy Notice for more information.

Latest Drives

001 vw taigo cornering front 2022
Volkswagen Taigo 1.5 TSI 150 R-Line UK review
Volkswagen Taigo 1.5 TSI 150 R-Line UK review
001 citroen e c4 front trackin 2022
Citroen e-C4 Shine Plus 2022 UK review
Citroen e-C4 Shine Plus 2022 UK review
01 Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 FD Hero track
Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 UK review
Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 UK review
001 kia niro ev trackin front 2022
Kia Niro EV prototype
Kia Niro EV prototype
001 citroen c5 aircross puretech 130 tracjing front 2022
Citroen C5 Aircross 2022 review
Citroen C5 Aircross 2022 review

View all latest drives