BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Ford Fiesta axed to make space for new electric cars in Cologne
UP NEXT
New BMW 5 Series Touring spotted ahead of mid-decade launch

Ford Fiesta axed to make space for new electric cars in Cologne

Ford Model E boss Martin Sander reveals Fiesta "had to go" as part of $2bn electrification push
Mark Tisshaw
News
3 mins read
16 December 2022

The Ford Fiesta was axed as the brand “needed the space in the factory” in its switch to electrification.

Martin Sander, general manger of Ford's Model E electrification division in Europe, told Autocar that the decision was “not one we did light-heartedly, but we have to do something” if the Ford business was to change.

“We decided to build our first high-volume electric vehicle here in Cologne,” said Sander. “There comes the point where we need the space for construction, because we are turning the Fiesta plant into a fully battery-electric plant. This is why we had to make a decision that we have to stop Fiesta production.”

Sander said that when Ford was reviewing its European factories a few years ago, Cologne was “the best place and most natural place to make this major investment” in electrification. Making Cologne an electric car plant has come with a $2 billion investment. In co-ordinating its new factory line-up, “as a consequence, the Fiesta had to go”. 

As for whether the Fiesta name would return, Sander said that there were “no concrete plans” but “I don’t want to rule anything out” for the longer term future. 

Ford has gone all-in on electric cars in Europe, and is entirely overhauling its model range to facilitate. Gone will be names not only like the Fiesta, but also the Ka, Ford Focus, Ford Mondeo, Ford S-Max and Ford Galaxy. It is well known that Ford’s traditional passenger car business has never been consistently profitable, which is why the company is so dramatically overhauling its model range, and sees the rise of electrification to fundamentally change its business. 

The Ford Puma will become the entry point to the range, and a new Ford Puma EV will be launched in 2024 after a summer 2023 unveil.

In March, Ford will reveal a new electric C-segment crossover based on the Volkswagen Group MEB platform that will go on sale by the end of 2023. This will be followed a few months after by a different body style version of this car. Both will be built in Cologne, as part of the $2bn investment. 

Advertisement

Latest business news

Ford Fiesta Active static front
Ford Fiesta will end production in mid-2023

Ford Fiesta axed to make space for new electric cars in Cologne

Ford Fiesta axed to make space for new electric cars in Cologne
ID BUzz NCAP 2
Thatcham Research claims little is known about how repair and insurance processes work for EVs
Safety body to investigate EV repair and insurance costs
Safety body to investigate EV repair and insurance costs
McLaren Applied computer board 2022
Control ECUs are critical to McLaren Applied's business, but EVs bring new opportunities
Insight: McLaren Applied capitalising on 2021 spin-off
Insight: McLaren Applied capitalising on 2021 spin-off
Volvo car transporter front quarter tracking
Moving used cars supports the transport business, says Nick Deal
Car haulage firms find opportunity amid industry challenges
Car haulage firms find opportunity amid industry challenges
Porsche Michael Mauer design boss 2020
Michael Mauer was the Volkswagen Group's chief designer between 2015 and 2020
Volkswagen Group announces major strategic reshuffle
Volkswagen Group announces major strategic reshuffle

View all business news

Read our review

Car review
1 Ford Fiesta Active front cornering

Ford Fiesta

Seventh generation of Ford's popular Fiesta gains a fresh look and a load of new tech for its mid-life facelift

Read our review
Back to top

“There is so much market outside the Fiesta territory which needs more battery-electric vehicles,” said Sander. “Over the next months and years we will be busy [building] a proper broad range in a higher part of the market.”

Related articles

Sander would not be drawn on the future of the ST and RS badges in the electric era for Ford. 

As part of this dramatic change in its operations, Ford has split its business into three distinct divisions: Model E, Pro and Blue. Model E will build electric cars, Pro commercial vehicles, and Blue internal combustion engined vehicles. From next year, each division will record its own profit and loss figure within the Ford financial results.

Ford Model E aims to sell 600,000 electric cars per year in Europe by 2026, and every passenger car in showrooms will be electric by 2030. Other investments include a $490m investment in the Craiova plant in Romania to build the Puma EV, and a $470m in Halewood to build electric drivetrains.

Car Review
Ford Fiesta
1 Ford Fiesta Active front cornering
Read our full road test review
Read more

Sander said Model E was about trying to make Ford “a brand you absolutely love”. It will not be a customer-facing brand, and all models will still wear the Ford badge. 

“In 18 months, we’ll have four battery electric vehicles covering low €30k to €80k, a huge part of the market,” said Sander. “These will help us transform the brand and the business. It’s a very long-term vision.” He added that it was one Ford “has to get right”. 

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
artill 16 December 2022

Yet again, we hear the answer to the questions we didnt ask, is to go up market. I bet until a the pandemic hit and car prices started getting out of control nearly all Fords were under £30k, they are now going to start at that and go to 80K? Who do they think will buy these things. Who has enough money? The market for £50k plus cars has never been huge, and i see no reason why sticking batterys in them is going to make people wealthy enough, or stupid enough to buy them. Car sales will continue to fall as we go into the EV age, unless someone finds a way of selling them for high-teens, like the millions of Fiestas Ford used to sell

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to register

Privacy Notice

Haymarket Media Group, publishers of Autocar Business, takes your privacy seriously. Our Automotive B2B brands and partners would like to keep you updated by email, phone and SMS with information and opportunities which we hope will help you in your work. Learn more about how we use your information when creating an online account. We believe we can demonstrate a legitimate interest in using your details for marketing messages, but if you do NOT wish to receive these messages, please click here.

I DON'T want messages from Autocar Business or other Automotive B2B brands via the following channels:
by email       by phone       by SMS

I DON'T WANT messages from you on behalf of your trusted partners via the following channels:     by email

We will use your information to ensure you receive messages that are relevant to you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please see our Full Privacy Notice for more information.

Latest Drives

peugeot e 208 2022 01 front tracking
Peugeot e-208 2022 UK first drive
Peugeot e-208 2022 UK first drive
Lamborghini Urus S front tracking
Tweaked V8 in Urus S gains an additional 16bhp
Lamborghini Urus S first drive
Lamborghini Urus S first drive
mercedes glc 300e 2023 01 frnt tracking
Mercedes-Benz GLC 300e 2023 first drive
Mercedes-Benz GLC 300e 2023 first drive
alpina b3 touring 2023 01 front tracking
Alpina B3 Touring 2023 first drive
Alpina B3 Touring 2023 first drive
Audi TT RS front action
Iconic Edition of the TT RS starts at £87,650
Audi TT RS Iconic Edition 2022 first drive
Audi TT RS Iconic Edition 2022 first drive

View all latest drives