Confirmed: Cupra UrbanRebel to be named Raval in road-going form

Spanish firm confirms its entry-level electric car will be named the Raval when it arrives in showrooms
Felix Page
11 May 2023

The production version of the Cupra UrbanRebel EV will be named the Cupra Raval.

As previously reported exclusively by Autocar, the nameplate references a province in Barcelona.

The Cupra UrbanRebel – revealed at last year's Munich motor show as a racy supermini with an outlandish, touring car-style aero package – has evolved into an ultra-compact urban SUV for production.

The Raval will be the firm's third all-electric production car, following the existing Volkswagen ID 3-based Cupra Born hatchback and dramatically styled 2024 Cupra Tavascan crossover into dealerships in 2025, and with similarly aggressive design cues that nod to Cupra's extant billing as the Volkswagen Group's accessible performance brand.

However, while the original concept highlighted that "racing is at the core of Cupra's DNA", the model revealed here is a much closer preview of the car that will go on sale in three years.

97 Cupra urban rebel side profile

The Raval is the first of three technically identical entry-level EVs due from the VW Group, with closely related but differently styled siblings on the way from Volkswagen and Skoda. Together, the three cars essentially replace the Volkswagen E-Up, Skoda Citigo-e iV and Seat Mii Electric at the entry point into their respective manufacturers' growing EV line-ups.

The trio have long been promised to start from around the €20,000 (£17,000) mark, which would make them among the cheapest mainstream EVs on sale. But Cupra has confirmed that in line with its more upmarket brand positioning, the Raval will command a premium over its Volkswagen and Skoda siblings - potentially to the tune of roughly £25,000 when it lands. 

All three will be built at a dedicated new factory in Martorell, Spain, and sit atop a specially adapted version of the MEB EV platform currently used by the majority of bespoke VW Group EVs (save for the J1-based Audi E-tron GT and Porsche Taycan). The chief differentiator over that familiar architecture is that the ‘Small MEB’, as it is called, is much shorter; as deployed here under the UrbanRebel, it gives a wheelbase of just 2600mm – roughly equidistant between that of the ID 3 and e-Up – with a view to enticing city-dwelling EV buyers and keeping costs down, while still giving room for four occupants.

All up, the UrbanRebel measures 4036mm long by 1975mm wide and 1576mm tall, making it a close match for the Ford Fiesta Active, for context. It now sites 218mm proud of the ground, much higher than 2021's ultra-low concept, which will enhance visibility all round and facilitate ingress and egress.

98 Cupra urban rebel front

Cupra highlights the two 'tension lines' on the bonnet, the muscular creases along the sides and the blacked-out A-pillar (which, it says, gives the visual effect of a motorbike helmet) as defining features of its design. The influence of the Born is clear – down to the wraparound LED rear light bar and chunky but decorative rear diffuser – but not being based on an existing sibling car means the Raval is much more bespoke in its conception than the Born.

That Volkswagen and Skoda's recently previewed entry-level EVs appear to adopt a radically different silhouette from the UrbanRebel is testament to a concerted effort from VW Group brands to differentiate the styling of cars based on shared platforms. Certainly, while similar in its raised supermini positioning, the original straight-edged Volkswagen ID Life concept – also shown at Munich last year and based on the same platform as the UrbanRebel – was completely visually unrelated to Cupra's car.

Early performance figures from Cupra peg the front-driven Raval's power output at a maximum of 231bhp, which it says is good for 0-62mph in just 6.9 seconds. Whether the brand will offer cheaper, less powerful variants or a performance range-topper remains to be seen, but Volkswagen has previously hinted that the platform could play host to more potent drivetrain arrangements.

Meanwhile, while no battery capacity has been given, the Raval is said to be capable of an impressive 273-mile range.

94 Cupra urban rebel dashboard

The UrbanRebel's angular design treatment is carried through to the interior - a minimalist but striking cabin environment dominated by a copper-coloured floating centre console, a widescreen central touch display, purple ambient lighting and games console-inspired steering wheel controls. The Raval and the other entry-level VW Group EVs will come equipped with over-the-air software update functionality, which will keep manufacturing costs down and allow owners to add extra features at will, but also pave the way for the trio to be used by urban car-sharing and rental services.

Like the Born, the Raval will major on sustainability, featuring recycled polymers and other 'bio-based' materials throughout the cabin.

MrJ 8 June 2022

A good price point for a new EV, an indicator that the tech is becoming ubiquitous.

The design is pretty good, though too fussy for me.

Scotbybarron 8 June 2022
   

I would imagine the £17k price was the target price at time of the project concept. The finished car will occupy the same area of the market when it finally goes on sale. It's an entry level car, and will probably be priced according to market conditions.

As a current Cupra owner, something like this does appeal. I'm pretty sure it'll  certainly be more interesting visually than the equivalent VW

  
   

 

gavsmit 7 June 2022

Even mentioning a price of £17,000 within this item shows no idea of current extortionate car prices, even for ICE vehicles. With an entry level Yaris already costing over £21,000, there's no way an EV from the VW stable is going to cost anywhere near £17,000.

Then there's the styling. Regarding new car designs, the closest I get to a positive comment these days is "that isn't as bad as a.....", rather than "that's a nice looking car".

I supposed there's only so much you can do with a bloated SUV body, but trying to be different shouldn't mean awkward looking or ugly.

Peter Cavellini 7 June 2022
gavsmit wrote:

Even mentioning a price of £17,000 within this item shows no idea of current extortionate car prices, even for ICE vehicles. With an entry level Yaris already costing over £21,000, there's no way an EV from the VW stable is going to cost anywhere near £17,000.

Then there's the styling. Regarding new car designs, the closest I get to a positive comment these days is "that isn't as bad as a.....", rather than "that's a nice looking car".

I supposed there's only so much you can do with a bloated SUV body, but trying to be different shouldn't mean awkward looking or ugly.

I can't predict the future anymore than you think you know what VW can produce, tow years from now?, it's a best guess, two years from now Ev's will be two years further on, that's all I can surmise.

si73 7 June 2022
Peter Cavellini wrote:

gavsmit wrote:

Even mentioning a price of £17,000 within this item shows no idea of current extortionate car prices, even for ICE vehicles. With an entry level Yaris already costing over £21,000, there's no way an EV from the VW stable is going to cost anywhere near £17,000.

Then there's the styling. Regarding new car designs, the closest I get to a positive comment these days is "that isn't as bad as a.....", rather than "that's a nice looking car".

I supposed there's only so much you can do with a bloated SUV body, but trying to be different shouldn't mean awkward looking or ugly.

I can't predict the future anymore than you think you know what VW can produce, tow years from now?, it's a best guess, two years from now Ev's will be two years further on, that's all I can surmise.

It's a fair comment to expect this to be priced way above £17k, you'd just about be able to buy a VW group petrol supermini for this, an Ibiza will start at over £17k and won't have anywhere near this Cupra's level of performance. So realistically, the quoted price seems very optimistic, but hey, we can but hope.

gavsmit 8 June 2022

No-one can perfectly predict the future as you say, but this car costing way more than £17,000, even when adjusted for inflation by then, is about as safe a bet as someone can make given all the evidence of ridiculous levels of car price inflation in recent years and the absence of value for money, even before Covid and materials shortages.

The only way that price might not be so far off the mark is when the buying public, who are starting to wake up to huge car price inflation in recent times, and who are also experiencing the pain of the cost of living crisis, might stop, or significantly delay, buying new cars.

Then manufacturers will have to reassess what people actually want from a car and how to provide value like they used to, especially the mainstream car makers. But that will be forced on makes like VW rather than them offering a car like this for £17,000 by choice.

