New £25,000 electric Citroen e-C3 to be unveiled on 17 October

The next-generation, all-electric Citroën C3 will be unveiled at noon on Tuesday, 17 October, the brand has confirmed.

Autocar reported in June that the new C3 will cost “below €25,000” in Europe. That converts to £21,600, although – factoring in the cost of converting the model to right-hand drive and importing it to the UK – it is expected to hit the road at around £25,000.

This would make the ë-C3 the cheapest electric car currently available in the UK, undercutting the BYD Dolphin (£25,490).

The new model will be identical in its dimensions to the outgoing combustion-engined C3 and have a strong relationship with the ‘CC21’ C3 introduced in India and Latin America last year.

A new video posted to social media reveals that its styling is inspired by the Oli concept shown last year, featuring similar lighting signatures to the forward-thinking pick-up.

Forget everything you know about electric carsNew Citroën ë-C3: all will be revealed on 17th October at 12 PM #ëC3 #CitroënëC3 #Citroën pic.twitter.com/Ue11L6TtMx — Citroën UK (@CitroenUK) October 13, 2023

The ë-C3 will be “fully equipped” with niceties including air conditioning and electric windows, Citroën said in June, adding that it will be underpinned by a “BEV-native” platform. It added that the new car would have a range of more than 186 miles, but did not reveal further technical details.

Citroën stressed the continuing importance of the C3 to its range. Sales have topped 5.5 million since the model first appeared in 1993 and the company is seeking worldwide expansion.

Citroën CEO Thierry Koskas, who is also sales and marketing chief of the whole Stellantis group, said the new C3 would be offered in a much-simplified three-level range, each of which will have a maximum of five options.

He believes this simplicity will aid buyers who are often confused and frustrated by range complexity and will also streamline the production system at Citroën's factory in Slovakia.